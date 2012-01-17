LONDON Jan 17 The German Bund future
opened lower on Tuesday as index futures pointed to a higher
open in European stock markets but safe-haven debt should remain
underpinned by concerns over a possible Greek default.
A downgrade to the ratings of the euro zone bailout fund was
widely anticipated. But it serves another blow to the
crisis-fighting mechanism at a time when the crisis could
deteriorate further, should a deadlock over Greek debt swap
negotiations not be overcome.
Spain and Belgium's sales of treasury bills were expected to
attract demand against a backdrop of ample European Central Bank
liquidity in the financial system.
"They should go alright in the current environment," a
trader said, but he added that the Spanish one could not
necessarily be seen as a precursor to Thursday's bond sale.
"It's only a matter of time before periphery goes wrong
again."
The German Bund future fell 29 ticks to 139.57.
European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Tuesday
as Chinese growth data was slightly better than
expected..
After Greece's talks with creditors broke down on Friday,
the country is under growing pressure to secure a last-ditch
agreement with its private creditors to accept voluntary losses
on their holdings of Greek bonds.
Later in the week, Spain will face a tougher test of
investor appetite when it issues bonds with maturities longer
than the ECB loans that eased the way for Spain and Italy to
issue shorter-dated paper last week.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)