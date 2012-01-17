* Slightly better than expected Chinese growth data boosts
stocks
* Bund falls but losses seen limited on Greek default fears
* Spain, Belgium, Greece and EFSF issue bills
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Jan 17 Bund futures eased on
Tuesday as slightly better than expected Chinese data fueled
appetite for riskier global stocks, but losses were limited by
ongoing fears of a Greek debt default.
European shares rose to a five-month high on Tuesday as
China's fourth-quarter year-on-year growth of 8.9 percent was
slightly stronger than the 8.7 percent economists polled by
Reuters had predicted, though it was the weakest growth rate in
2-1/2 years.
The data buoyed Asian shares and led to a higher opening for
European equities.
"There are some fears that the Chinese economy could have a
bumpy landing but this suggests that it's more likely to be a
soft rather than a hard landing and that's provided a bit of a
relief for Asian equities. In turn, core government bonds have
sold off and Bunds and Treasuries are modestly lower," Nick
Stamenkovic bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.
Ten-year German government bond yields
were up 1.8 basis points to 1.79 percent.
The German Bund future fell 10 ticks on
the day to 139.76 -- still not far from a record high hit last
week at 140.23.
Spain and Belgium's sales of Treasury bills were expected to
attract demand against a backdrop of ample European Central Bank
liquidity in the financial system.
"They should go alright in the current
environment," a trader said, but he added the Spanish one could
not necessarily be seen as a precursor to Thursday's bond sale.
"It's only a matter of time before (the) periphery goes
wrong again."
Against a more favourable backdop for riskier assets,
Spanish bonds were higher on the day, with 10-year yields
2.4 basis points lower at 5.14 percent. Italian
yields were at 6.52 percent.
Later in the week, Spain will face a tougher test of
investor appetite when it issues bonds with maturities longer
than the ECB loans that eased the way for Spain and Italy to
issue shorter-dated paper last week.
EFSF
Dealers broadly shrugged off a widely expected Standard and
Poor's downgrade to the rating of the euro zone bailout fund.
But the move deals another set-back for the crisis-fighting
mechanism at a time when a deadlock over the Greek debt swap
negotiations could see the situation deteriorate further.
After Greece's talks with creditors broke down on Friday,
the country is under growing pressure to secure a last-ditch
agreement with its private creditors to accept voluntary losses
on their holdings of Greek bonds.
The 10-year yield spread between bonds issued by the euro
zone's EFSF rescue fund and those of German debt
widened 4 basis points to 144 bps.
Market players will also gauge demand for EFSF
treasury bills later this session. Greece also sells short-dated
paper.
