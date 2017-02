LONDON Jan 17 Italian government bonds yields fell on Tuesday, narrowing the spread over German Bunds after European Central Bank buying in the previous session stabilised the market in the wake of a credit rating cut by Standard & Poor's.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 9.5 basis points lower at 6.55 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds by 11 basis points to 476 basis points. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)