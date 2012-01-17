LONDON Jan 17 The cost of insuring Italian and Spanish debt against default fell on Tuesday after a successful Spanish T-bill sale and with markets in "risk-on" mood after better than expected economic data.

Italian 5-year credit default swap prices were 19 basis points lower at 500 basis points, according to monitor Markit, with the Spanish equivalent 10 bps lower at 400 bps.

French and Austrian CDS also fell.

The moves mirrored those seen in bond markets with the 10-year yield spread of Italian government bonds over German government bonds 18 bps tighter at 469 bps.

"There has been a little bit of talk about a quite big reallocation, basically a big U.S. fund switching fixed income into equities, that's why Bunds have been selling off ... and the Spanish bill auction was reasonable", one trader said, adding he saw no signs of European Central Bank bond purchases during the session.

German analyst and investor sentiment rose in January by the largest amount ever recorded while Chinese growth data was slightly stronger than expected. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia)