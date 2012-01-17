* Chinese growth data, German sentiment data weigh on bonds
* Losses seen limited on Greek default fears
* Yields fall at a sale of Spanish T-bills
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Jan 17 German Bund futures fell on
Tuesday after Chinese and German data offered some small hope
for the global economic outlook, but concerns over a Greek debt
default and other risks in the euro zone's debt crisis were
likely to limit the losses.
Spain passed its first test of sentiment since the
country's two-notch ratings downgrade last week with a sale of
short-term bills, but market players said that was likely no
measure of how a more important sale of longer-dated bonds will
go on Thursday.
European shares rose to a five-month high after
data showing China had grown a slightly stronger than expected
8.9 percent year-on-year last quarter, while German analyst and
investor sentiment in January rose by the largest amount ever
recorded. .
But analysts cautioned against reading too much
into the figures, given the challenges ahead for the euro zone
-- and, by extension, the global economy.
"One needs to interpret the (ZEW) results with care because
they are very much influenced by investor sentiment, not
necessarily what is happening in the real economy and it may be
that the exceptional measures from the ECB (European Central
Bank) buoyed the index," Philip Shaw, chief economist at
Investec said.
"It's difficult to say definitively that there is not going
to be a Chinese hard landing at some stage. What recent
indicators have told us, and this morning's GDP figures have
reinforced this, is that there are few signs of the Chinese
economy crash-landing in the short-term."
The German Bund future fell 43 ticks to
139.43 but that was within sight of last week's record high of
140.23.
Richard Adcock, technical analyst at UBS, said Bunds were
bullish while they traded above 138.73 and that a break above
Friday's "failure high" would be the next bullish trigger,
opening the way for the "142.26 extension level."
Dealers, broadly shrugged off a widely-expected Standard and
Poor's downgrade of its rating for the euro zone's EFSF rescue
fund late on Monday. The fund's 1.501 billion euros sale of new
six-month bills on Tuesday saw a bid to cover ratio of 3.1.
"They got the full size away, bid-cover of 3.1 looks
alright," a trader said.
The 10-year yield spread between bonds issued by the EFSF
and those of German debt widened 3 basis points
on the day to 143 bps.
SPANISH SALE
Spain's sale of 4.88 billion euros of treasury bills - at
the top end of its target range - benefited from the almost half
a trillion in three-year loans with which the ECB flooded banks
late last month.
Its cost of borrowing through the 12- and 18-month bills
fell and two- and five-year Spanish yields fell by 12 and 7
basis points respectively. .
Ten-year yields, however, inched down by only
2.3 basis points, to 5.14 percent, a reflection of how much
harder it will be for the Treasury to sell bonds of much longer
durations than the ECB money on Thursday.
"The institutions that have been most helped at least
directly by the three-year LTRO have been the banks and it's
typically banks that hold bills," Shaw added.
"With longer-term paper, you get a much wider range of
institutions that hold the paper so there is still a question
mark over the success of any longer-term supply in the euro
zone, obviously including Thursday's Spanish auction."
France and Germany also sell bonds later this
week.
Risks surrounding Greek debt swap negotiations - an
agreement is needed for the country to secure more rescue funds
and avoid default - should also keep market players nervous and
demand for safe-haven German debt underpinned.
Greece's talks with creditors broke down on Friday and have
been suspended until Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Patrick Graham)