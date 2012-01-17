* Chinese growth data, German sentiment data weigh on bonds

* Losses seen limited on Greek default fears

* Yields fall at a sale of Spanish T-bills

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Jan 17 German Bund futures fell on Tuesday after Chinese and German data offered some small hope for the global economic outlook, but concerns over a Greek debt default and other risks in the euro zone's debt crisis were likely to limit the losses.

Spain passed its first test of sentiment since the country's two-notch ratings downgrade last week with a sale of short-term bills, but market players said that was likely no measure of how a more important sale of longer-dated bonds will go on Thursday.

European shares rose to a five-month high after data showing China had grown a slightly stronger than expected 8.9 percent year-on-year last quarter, while German analyst and investor sentiment in January rose by the largest amount ever recorded. .

But analysts cautioned against reading too much into the figures, given the challenges ahead for the euro zone -- and, by extension, the global economy.

"One needs to interpret the (ZEW) results with care because they are very much influenced by investor sentiment, not necessarily what is happening in the real economy and it may be that the exceptional measures from the ECB (European Central Bank) buoyed the index," Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec said.

"It's difficult to say definitively that there is not going to be a Chinese hard landing at some stage. What recent indicators have told us, and this morning's GDP figures have reinforced this, is that there are few signs of the Chinese economy crash-landing in the short-term." The German Bund future fell 43 ticks to 139.43 but that was within sight of last week's record high of 140.23.

Richard Adcock, technical analyst at UBS, said Bunds were bullish while they traded above 138.73 and that a break above Friday's "failure high" would be the next bullish trigger, opening the way for the "142.26 extension level."

Dealers, broadly shrugged off a widely-expected Standard and Poor's downgrade of its rating for the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund late on Monday. The fund's 1.501 billion euros sale of new six-month bills on Tuesday saw a bid to cover ratio of 3.1.

"They got the full size away, bid-cover of 3.1 looks alright," a trader said.

The 10-year yield spread between bonds issued by the EFSF and those of German debt widened 3 basis points on the day to 143 bps.

SPANISH SALE

Spain's sale of 4.88 billion euros of treasury bills - at the top end of its target range - benefited from the almost half a trillion in three-year loans with which the ECB flooded banks late last month.

Its cost of borrowing through the 12- and 18-month bills fell and two- and five-year Spanish yields fell by 12 and 7 basis points respectively. .

Ten-year yields, however, inched down by only 2.3 basis points, to 5.14 percent, a reflection of how much harder it will be for the Treasury to sell bonds of much longer durations than the ECB money on Thursday.

"The institutions that have been most helped at least directly by the three-year LTRO have been the banks and it's typically banks that hold bills," Shaw added.

"With longer-term paper, you get a much wider range of institutions that hold the paper so there is still a question mark over the success of any longer-term supply in the euro zone, obviously including Thursday's Spanish auction." France and Germany also sell bonds later this week.

Risks surrounding Greek debt swap negotiations - an agreement is needed for the country to secure more rescue funds and avoid default - should also keep market players nervous and demand for safe-haven German debt underpinned.

Greece's talks with creditors broke down on Friday and have been suspended until Wednesday. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; editing by Patrick Graham)