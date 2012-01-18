LONDON Jan 18 German Bund futures fell to
a session low on Wednesday, with traders citing media reports
that the International Monetary fund planned to boost its
lending resources.
Bloomberg News reported that the IMF was proposing a $1
trillion expansion of its lending resources to safeguard the
global economy against any worsening of the euro zone debt
crisis.
Bund futures reversed gains, falling as much as 30
ticks on the day to 139.38. They were last down 15 ticks at
139.54.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)