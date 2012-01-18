LONDON Jan 18 German Bund futures fell to a session low on Wednesday, with traders citing media reports that the International Monetary fund planned to boost its lending resources.

Bloomberg News reported that the IMF was proposing a $1 trillion expansion of its lending resources to safeguard the global economy against any worsening of the euro zone debt crisis.

Bund futures reversed gains, falling as much as 30 ticks on the day to 139.38. They were last down 15 ticks at 139.54.

(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)