* Bunds rise as Greece resumes tough restructuring talks

* Bumper demand at German 2-year auction underscores tension

* Portugal seen as next at risk, sentiment bellwether

By Kirsten Donovan and William James

LONDON, Jan 18 Strong demand for ultra-low yielding German government debt underlined on Wednesday the high tension in markets as Greece resumed debt negotiations in an effort to avoid a messy default.

Greece's last-ditch efforts to seal a deal with bondholders - needed to reduce its debt and secure vital aid funding - kept Bund futures near record highs as fear grew that failure could push the country into a disorderly default.

Talks between private sector creditors and officials resumed on Wednesday in a bid to break the deadlock over how big a loss investors are willing to take on their loans to Greece. .

"Discussions seem to be on a knife edge," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "The longer they go on then the more the market will suspect an agreement is not forthcoming as time is running out."

IMF sources said the Fund estimated it would need $500 billion to lend to member countries with $100 billion as a "protection buffer"..

Attention turned to Spain, which sells up to 4.5 billion euros of longer-term bonds on Thursday, after shorter-dated auctions last week met with very strong demand.

Yields on the January 2022 10-year paper on offer were little changed at 5.46 percent. Traders believe Spanish banks are loading up on bonds eligible as collateral at the ECB's next offering of three-year funds in late February.

"There's still the domestic bid for Spanish paper and I'm pretty sure that's going to continue until the end of February," a trader said.

Bund futures rebounded from a low of 139.38 to settle 19 ticks higher on the day at 139.87, within sight of the record-high 140.23 set last week.

A sale of two-year German debt underscored the cautious investor tone, meeting above-average demand despite offering an average yield of just 0.17 percent.

"It is confirming that there is an interest in the safety of the German bonds no matter what the level of yield is," Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING said.

"The fact that there is a lot of uncertainty first of all on what is going on with the debt exchange in Greece is fuelling safety bids."

PORTUGUESE BELLWETHER

At the other end of the euro zone credit spectrum, Portugal issued short-term treasury bills at mostly lower yields in a sale which, as expected, drew solid demand from local investors .

However, more risky long-term Portuguese bonds have come under heavy pressure since Standard & Poor's cut the sovereign's credit rating to junk on Friday, forcing some index-tracking investors to sell.

Portuguese 10-year yields were 8 basis points higher at 14.58 percent, 12.8 percentage points above those on the equivalent German debt even with the ECB stepping in to buy the bonds, although only in modest amounts given the low holdings by investors.

"The ECB had been more conspicuous by their absence with Portugal, or it's been very low key," a trader said. "They hadn't been actively pursuing it until after the downgrade."

The performance of Portugal's bonds is seen as an important benchmark of whether markets believe a writedown on Greek debt is a one-off, as policymakers have been at pains to stress, or a template for other euro zone stragglers. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson; additional reporting by Marius Zaharia)