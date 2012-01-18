* Bunds rise as Greece resumes tough restructuring talks
* Bumper demand at German 2-year auction underscores tension
* Portugal seen as next at risk, sentiment bellwether
By Kirsten Donovan and William James
LONDON, Jan 18 Strong demand for ultra-low
yielding German government debt underlined on Wednesday the
high tension in markets as Greece resumed debt negotiations in
an effort to avoid a messy default.
Greece's last-ditch efforts to seal a deal with bondholders
- needed to reduce its debt and secure vital aid funding - kept
Bund futures near record highs as fear grew that failure could
push the country into a disorderly default.
Talks between private sector creditors and officials resumed
on Wednesday in a bid to break the deadlock over how big a loss
investors are willing to take on their loans to Greece.
"Discussions seem to be on a knife edge," said Nick
Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets. "The longer
they go on then the more the market will suspect an agreement is
not forthcoming as time is running out."
IMF sources said the Fund estimated it would need $500
billion to lend to member countries with $100 billion as a
"protection buffer"..
Attention turned to Spain, which sells up to 4.5 billion
euros of longer-term bonds on Thursday, after shorter-dated
auctions last week met with very strong demand.
Yields on the January 2022 10-year paper on offer
were little changed at 5.46 percent. Traders
believe Spanish banks are loading up on bonds eligible as
collateral at the ECB's next offering of three-year funds in
late February.
"There's still the domestic bid for Spanish paper and I'm
pretty sure that's going to continue until the end of February,"
a trader said.
Bund futures rebounded from a low of 139.38 to
settle 19 ticks higher on the day at 139.87, within sight of the
record-high 140.23 set last week.
A sale of two-year German debt underscored the cautious
investor tone, meeting above-average demand despite offering an
average yield of just 0.17 percent.
"It is confirming that there is an interest in the safety of
the German bonds no matter what the level of yield is,"
Alessandro Giansanti, rate strategist at ING said.
"The fact that there is a lot of uncertainty first of all on
what is going on with the debt exchange in Greece is fuelling
safety bids."
PORTUGUESE BELLWETHER
At the other end of the euro zone credit spectrum, Portugal
issued short-term treasury bills at mostly lower yields in a
sale which, as expected, drew solid demand from local investors
However, more risky long-term Portuguese bonds have come
under heavy pressure since Standard & Poor's cut the sovereign's
credit rating to junk on Friday, forcing some index-tracking
investors to sell.
Portuguese 10-year yields were 8 basis points
higher at 14.58 percent, 12.8 percentage points above those on
the equivalent German debt even with the ECB
stepping in to buy the bonds, although only in modest amounts
given the low holdings by investors.
"The ECB had been more conspicuous by their absence with
Portugal, or it's been very low key," a trader said. "They
hadn't been actively pursuing it until after the downgrade."
The performance of Portugal's bonds is seen as an important
benchmark of whether markets believe a writedown on Greek debt
is a one-off, as policymakers have been at pains to stress, or a
template for other euro zone stragglers.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson; additional reporting by Marius
Zaharia)