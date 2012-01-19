LONDON Jan 19 German government bonds
opened lower on Thursday ahead of debt auctions from Spain and
France and with hopes that the IMF could increase its resources
to help countries with the fallout from the euro zone debt
crisis boosting riskier assets.
Bunds however, remained broadly supported near record highs
with Greek debt talks, critical to avoid a disorderly default,
dragging on.
"Bunds trade as if the market is short of decent quality
assets," a trader said.
"Therefore any blow up and they are susceptible to quite a
decent squeeze even at these levels.
March Bund futures were 31 ticks lower at 139.56
with benchmark 10-year yields 2 basis points
higher at 1.809 percent.
Spain sells up to 4.5 billion euros of 2016, 2019 and 2022
government bonds with the auction expected to go well supported
by domestic bidders.
After almost doubling the size of its sale last week in the
face of strong demand, Spain will be almost 20 percent funded
for the year if it sells the full amount on Thursday.
France sells 2- 3- and 4-year bonds and inflation linked
paper worth up to 9.5 billion euros and again the sale is
expected to go well with demand for shorter-dated bonds
particularly strong in January as the paper can be used as
collateral in the European Central Bank's next 3-year financing
operation.
For both countries it is the first test of longer-term debt
markets since Standard & Poor's cut their credit ratings last
week.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by
raising $600 billion in new resources
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)