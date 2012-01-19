* Bund slip before Spanish, French auctions

* Demand seen for shorter-dated auctions

* Greek uncertainty keeps Bunds near record highs

LONDON, Jan 19 German government bonds slipped on Thursday before debt auctions from Spain and France and with hopes the IMF could increase its resources to help countries with the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis boosting riskier assets.

Longer-dated Spanish bond yields nudged higher ahead of the sale of up to 4.5 billion euros of 2016, 2019 and 2022 paper. The shorter-dated auction was expected to go particularly well supported by domestic bidders and by abundant cash from European Central Bank three-year loans.

"There is clearly a very supportive backdrop for the shorter-dated paper," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire. "However, the seven- and 10-year bonds will be a litmus test of broader demand for Spanish debt."

The International Monetary Fund wants to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources, though the plan faces obstacles.

Bunds remained broadly supported near record highs with Greek debt talks, critical to avoid a disorderly default, dragging on.

Greece meets its private creditors for a second day after the talks hit an impasse last week. It is crucial an agreement is reached within days to pave the way for Athens to receive further aid in time to redeem a 14.5 billion euro bond in March.

Portuguese bonds have come under pressure since the country lost its last investment grade credit rating on Friday and with fears that any Greek deal could be used as a blueprint for Portugal despite officials saying Greece was a unique case.

The spread of 10-year Portuguese bonds over German Bunds was at a euro-era high of 1,293 basis points as yields rose more than 10 bps.

March Bund futures were 33 ticks lower at 139.54 with benchmark 10-year yields 2.3 bps higher at 1.812 percent.

"Bunds trade as if the market is short of decent quality assets," a trader said. "Therefore any blow-up and they are susceptible to quite a decent squeeze even at these levels."

After selling almost doubling its initial target last week in the face of strong demand, Spain will have completed almost a fifth of its 2012 funding requirement if it sells the full planned amount on Thursday.

Demand for shorter-dated bonds has been particularly strong in January as they can be used as collateral in the ECB's next three-year financing operation at the end of February.

France sells two- three- and four-year bonds and inflation linked paper worth up to 9.5 billion euros in auctions also expected to go well.

Both countries face their first test in longer-term debt markets since Standard & Poor's cut their credit ratings last week.

"I'm sure that both Spain and France will ensure the auctions go OK," the trader said.

"They're the first ones after the downgrade and there may well be a gun to the dealers' heads."

Austria opened books on a syndicated 10-year deal and possibly a 50-year bond after sounding out investors on Wednesday.

The 50-year paper, if sold, is likely to be in response to specific demand from investors, traders said. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)