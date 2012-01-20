MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
LONDON Jan 20 German Bund futures slipped early on Friday as signs Greece could be nearing a vital deal with its private bondholders needed to avoid a messy default sapped demand for bonds seen as a safe-haven in the euro zone's debt crisis.
Greece is running out of time as it needs to seal an agreement with its private creditors in coming days to pave the way for a fresh injection of international aid before 14.5 billion bond redemptions fall due on March 20.
Bund futures fell nearly a point in the previous session as solid auctions from Spain eased concerns for now about one of the bloc's biggest economies' ability to finance itself. Improved U.S. economic data and bank earnings have also boosted appetite for riskier assets.
"There seem to be hopes of some sort of Greek deal building but we have to see what develops over the weekend. We may not get it today today so we might be in consolidation mode after yesterday's sell-off," a trader said.
The Bund future was last four ticks down at 138.92 compared with 138.96 at Thursday's settlement, with cash 10-year yields little changed at 1.85 percent. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BERLIN, Feb 11 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.