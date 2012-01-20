LONDON Jan 20 German Bund futures extended losses on Friday, falling to their lowest levels in nearly 2-1/2 weeks with European equities seen pushing higher on signs Greece may be nearing a deal with private bondholders needed to avoid a messy default.

"It looks like they are going to push some sort of Greek deal through but whether that's the end of it I'm not convinced," one trader said.

Bund futures fell as much as 42 ticks on the day to 138.54. "Stops were triggered around 138.85 all the way down to 138.50," another trader said. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)