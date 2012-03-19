* Bund futures rebound after failing to reach 2012 lows

* Support found in euro zone's uncertain outlook

* Ten-year German yields to keep close to 2 pct

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 19 German Bund futures rebounded on Monday after a sell-off last week spurred by improving o p timism about the global economic outlook failed to push them below this year's lows.

Ten-year Bund yields broke above this year's trading range on Friday, tracking a jump in U.S. T-note yields. Although Bund yields could establish a new trading range above 2 percent, they are unlikely to rise far from that level as the euro zone faces a more uncertain economic outlook.

Moreover, pressure is building on Spain to speed up reforms after it said it missed its 2011 budget target last month; bets that Portugal may need to restructure its debt are on the rise; and investors have become more attuned to political risks as Greek and French elections loom.

A report by the International Monetary Fund saying Greece had no room for error in implementing the reforms agreed under its second aid package reminded investors that the country may eventually have to restructure its debt again.

"The IMF report on Greece underlines the general sentiment. For now the market will test this 2 percent level ... from the other side," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister.

German 10-year yields were last 3.8 basis points lower on the day at 2.02 percent. Bund futures were last 42 ticks higher at 135.68, having fallen to within 5 ticks of this year's low of 135.22 on Friday.

Societe Generale's technical strategists expect Bund futures to rebound towards the February low of 136.93 after last week's fall, or even head towards the gap formed by Tuesday's low of 137.75 and Wednesday's open at 137.67.

After that, Bunds are likely to decline to as low as 132.63/89, the October 2011 rebound levels.

Selling pressure on Bunds could resume if flash euro zone manufacturing and service surveys due on Thursday surprise on the upside.

"We seem to be trying to stabilise around here. We may need more positive news to get us going," one trader said.

Investors who bought Greek default insurance will discover later on Monday how much they will be paid after a complex auction where bonds are bought and sold in order to determine a final price, or a "recovery rate".

For more details on the auction see.

A payout of around $2.5 billion to holders of the credit default swaps contracts will mark the final stage of Greece's slide into default. However, the recovery rate is expected to show that the debt restructuring has failed to set the country on a significantly firmer financial footing.

Analysts expect the amount of money bondholders will recoup from investments in Greek bonds will be only in the low 20s cents in the euro. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Susan Fenton)