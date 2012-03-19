* Bund futures rebound after failing to reach 2012 lows

* Support found in euro zone's uncertain outlook

* Ten-year German yields to keep close to 2 pct

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, March 19 Renewed worries about Greece's chances to reduce its debt further pushed German government debt prices higher on Monday, with the bonds expected to remain supported before key euro zone data later this week.

A report by the International Monetary Fund said Greece had no room for error in implementing the reforms agreed under its second aid package and that it faced euro exit without international support.

The preliminary mid-price of Greek bonds set out in an auction to pay back investors that hold insurance against Greek default was set at 21.75, indicating that the market was still seeing a high probability of default going forward.

While such a price was expected, traders said the auction, coupled with the IMF report, reminded investors about how uncertain the euro zone outlook was and that a recent Bund sell-off may have gone too fast, too far.

Bund futures were last 48 ticks higher at 135.94, after falling about 340 ticks in the past four sessions on the back of improved faith in the global economic outlook, mainly in the United States.

Ten-year German yields were 4.8 basis points lower on the day at 2.01 percent, holding above the 2 percent level they broke on Friday.

"The IMF report on Greece underlines the general sentiment," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister. "For now the market will test this 2 percent level ... from the other side."

Chartists expect a near-term rise in Bund prices, but say the sell-off started last week should continue.

Societe Generale's technical strategists expect Bund futures to rebound towards the February low of 136.93 or even head towards the gap formed by Tuesday's low of 137.75 and Wednesday's open at 137.67. After that, Bunds are likely to fall to as low as 132.63/89, the October 2011 rebound levels.

Selling pressure on Bunds could resume if flash euro zone manufacturing and service surveys due on Thursday surprise on the upside.

"We seem to be trying to stabilise around here. We may need more positive news to get us going," one trader said.

NEW TRADING RANGE

Analysts expected Bund yields to settle in a range above 2 percent in the coming weeks but said that the problems that the euro zone still faces will keep the range narrow.

"We're probably looking at a higher range ... up to 2.25-2.30 percent area," said Orlando Green, fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole. "There are still many hurdles to clear in terms of the euro crisis."

Bubbling in the background, concerns about the euro zone's growth outlook, Spain's fiscal performance and fears that Portugal may have to restructure its debt are likely to offer support for safe-haven Bunds.

Investors have also become more attuned to political risks as Greek and French elections loom.

As the preliminary price set by the auction to decide the payout of Greek credit default swaps showed, the market still fears for Greece's financial future.

"Of course these bonds are trading at a huge discount and this tells you the market has doubts about whether Greece will be able to cope," said Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger.

Holders of the CDS will receive a cash payout equal to the difference between the recovery rate and the full face value of Greek debt. Final results are due at 1530 GMT.

Spanish and Italian bonds were steady on the day. (editing by Ron Askew)