* Spanish yields rise to one-month high on fiscal worries
* Bunds yields driven back below 2 percent by safety bid
* Investors look to PMI data for fresh view on fragile
growth
By William James
LONDON, March 21 German Bunds rallied and weaker
euro zone debt suffered on Wednesday as mounting worries over
Spain's progress towards shoring up its finances prompted
investors to return to the shelter of low-risk assets.
The negative outlook on Spain, which has been building since
it relaxed budget deficit targets, turned into outright selling
with traders citing downbeat comments from Citigroup's chief
economist in a Bloomberg interview as a trigger.
Spain's 10-year bond yields rose to a
one-month high of 5.40 percent - up by 17 basis points on the
day with the potential for further widening if data due on
Thursday adds to worries about the country's prospects.
"This has been burning inside Spain for some time... Italy
and Belgium both seem more strict in terms of their deficit
policy but so far Spain has always missed targets," said
Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
After a brief respite when Greece escaped a default earlier
this month, markets have begun to refocus on the conflicting
pressures that euro zone states face to balance growth and
austerity.
"We need really short intervals of good news to drive the
point home that the euro zone is on the mend and that hasn't
really been the case," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit
Agricole in London.
"You've had some stories come up that dent credibility and
that can knock what little confidence there is and that is
what's happening here."
The wave of risk aversion dragged Italian yields higher on
the day, benefiting safe-haven German Bunds which
slipped back below two percent for the first time this week.
The flight to quality saw 10-year German yields settle 6.5
bps lower on the day at 1.98 percent, reversing a chunk of the
sharp rise seen since last week when investors turned bullish on
the U.S. economic outlook.
However, the euro zone is dealing with its own set of growth
problems and underlying demand for low risk, liquid assets was
evident at a sale of two-year German debt where investors took
advantage of the recent rise in yields to buy back in.
"Against the backdrop of the sharp sell-off we've seen at
the front end and the receding Greece-related uncertainty it is
encouraging," Michael Leister rate strategist at DZ Bank said of
the auction results.
"It appears to us that at levels around 30-35 basis points
in Schatz yields, investors are willing to put their money back
to work again."
U.S. MOMENTUM FADING
A batch of weaker-than-expected U.S. housing data lent
weight to the view that the recent burst of optimism over the
strength of global growth was fragile, adding to the bid in both
Treasury and Bund futures.
The June Bund future was 69 ticks higher at 136.33
by the settlement close, with Thursday's forward-looking
economic data from within the euro zone likely to determine the
short-term moves in the contract.
Flash PMI estimates from across the euro zone were forecast
to show an overall improvement versus February, according to a
Reuters poll.
But if the breakdown reveals weakness in the bloc's more
vulnerable economies, the flight to low-risk assets could
intensify, analysts said.
"We need more indication that we are close to a bottoming
and ready to rebound. If we see weaker than expected data on the
growth in Spain, that can drive more widening in the spread
(over Germany)," ING's Giansanti said.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)