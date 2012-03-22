LONDON, March 21 German government bond yields
nudged lower on Thursday, catching a renewed safe-haven bid as
markets refocused on the ability of peripheral euro zone
countries to generate growth and meet budget targets.
Benchmark 10-year Bund yields slipped back
below 2 percent on Wednesday, which has been the upper end of
this year's trading range, as Spanish yields rose to a one-month
high.
Spain has increasingly taken the debt crisis spotlight since
it relaxed its budget targets earlier this month.
"There's still plenty of trouble ahead for Europe," a trader
said. "Yesterday there was only buying of Bunds and selling of
everything else all day."
First indications of euro zone services and manufacturing
activity in March will be scrutinised for signs of a further
slowdown. Forecasts reflect expectations that the pace of
contraction will slow slightly from February.
"We could get a lift if there's more signs of a slowdown,"
the trader added.
June Bund futures were last 2 ticks higher at
136.35 but struggling to hold early gains, with 10-year yields
half a basis points lower at 1.98 percent.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)