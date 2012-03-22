(Refiles to correct date)

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, March 22 German government bonds rallied on Thursday on renewed buying of safe-haven assets as a surprising downturn in the euro zone economy focused investor attention on the ability of euro zone countries to meet budget targets.

Business surveys showed the region's economy contracted more than expected in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German factory activity, dashing hopes the region may avoid falling into a new recession.

"Everyone was so focused on Greece, and the debt crisis is still on everyone's mind, but attention is focusing back on to fundamentals," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister.

"The PMIs alone don't make for such a big story but they fit into the bigger picture risk-off theme that we're seeing."

Peripheral euro zone countries battling to bring their budgets under control are caught between a rock and a hard place as harsh austerity measures hinder economic expansion.

"Everyone knows you need economic growth to get out of this hole and it's just not forthcoming," said Rabobank rate strategist Lynn Graham-Taylor.

Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields were around 7 basis points higher on Thursday.

"There's this wave of risk off that's hitting Spain in particular," a trader said, adding there were a mix of sellers including some domestic accounts.

Following a brief respite for financial markets after Greece dodged default earlier this month, Spain has increasingly taken the crisis spotlight.

A relaxation of budget targets has rattled investors and yields on Spanish 10-year bonds have risen more than 20 basis points this week towards 5.50 percent.

Concerns over the banking sector, which is laden with bad loans and increasing amounts of Spanish government bonds, are not helping.

"It's not just Spain, there's also political risks in the Netherlands, and so in the short-term spreads and yields in these countries have widening potential," Leister said.

The spread widening is likely to continue until early next month when the next wave of U.S. employment and manufacturing data is due, he added. But further signs of a U.S. economic recovery may take the shine of safe-haven assets again after triggering last week's sharp sell-off.

NETHERLANDS FACES UPHILL STRUGGLE

The Dutch Finance Minister said on Thursday there was little scope for the European Commission to give more time to the country to reduce its budget deficit.

The Dutch government lost its assured majority in parliament earlier this week, meaning it may struggle to reach consensus to meet tough fiscal targets.

Although intraday moves have been small, the 10-year Dutch/German yield spread has widened around 10 basis points since Monday, while the cost of insuring against a default has risen by almost double that.

Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year Bund yields fell further below 2 percent after dipping back below the level, the upper end of this year's trading range, on Wednesday. They were last 6 bps lower at 1.93 percent.

"There's still plenty of trouble ahead for Europe," a second trader said, adding that for the last two sessions clients had been buying Bunds and selling "everything else".

June Bund futures were 60 ticks higher at 136.93, having hit a session high of 137.14.

Societe Generale technical analysts cautioned that although the bounce from last week's lows around 135.30 - the 200-day moving average - was "impressive", it was too early too conclude the sell-off was over and a rise to the 137.75 area could trigger further selling. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)