* Bunds rally as euro zone growth slows
* 10-year German yields extend falls below 2 percent
* Spanish bond yields rise, more seen; Netherlands on radar
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, March 22 German government bonds rallied
on Thursday on renewed buying of safe-haven assets as a
surprising downturn in the euro zone economy focused investor
attention on the ability of euro zone countries to meet budget
targets.
Business surveys showed the region's economy contracted more
than expected in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German
factory activity, dashing hopes the region may avoid falling
into a new recession.
"Everyone was so focused on Greece, and the debt crisis is
still on everyone's mind, but attention is focusing back on to
fundamentals," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister.
"The PMIs alone don't make for such a big story but they fit
into the bigger picture risk-off theme that we're seeing."
Peripheral euro zone countries battling to bring their
budgets under control are caught between a rock and a hard place
as harsh austerity measures hinder economic expansion.
"Everyone knows you need economic growth to get out of this
hole and it's just not forthcoming," said Rabobank rate
strategist Lynn Graham-Taylor.
Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields
were around 7 basis points higher on Thursday.
"There's this wave of risk off that's hitting Spain in
particular," a trader said, adding there were a mix of sellers
including some domestic accounts.
Following a brief respite for financial markets after Greece
dodged default earlier this month, Spain has increasingly taken
the crisis spotlight.
A relaxation of budget targets has rattled investors and
yields on Spanish 10-year bonds have risen more
than 20 basis points this week towards 5.50 percent.
Concerns over the banking sector, which is laden with bad
loans and increasing amounts of Spanish government bonds, are
not helping.
"It's not just Spain, there's also political risks in the
Netherlands, and so in the short-term spreads and yields in
these countries have widening potential," Leister said.
The spread widening is likely to continue until early next
month when the next wave of U.S. employment and manufacturing
data is due, he added. But further signs of a U.S. economic
recovery may take the shine of safe-haven assets again after
triggering last week's sharp sell-off.
NETHERLANDS FACES UPHILL STRUGGLE
The Dutch Finance Minister said on Thursday there was little
scope for the European Commission to give more time to the
country to reduce its budget deficit.
The Dutch government lost its assured majority in parliament
earlier this week, meaning it may struggle to reach consensus to
meet tough fiscal targets.
Although intraday moves have been small, the 10-year
Dutch/German yield spread has
widened around 10 basis points since Monday, while the cost of
insuring against a default has risen by almost double that.
Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year Bund yields fell
further below 2 percent after dipping back below the level, the
upper end of this year's trading range, on Wednesday. They were
last 6 bps lower at 1.93 percent.
"There's still plenty of trouble ahead for Europe," a second
trader said, adding that for the last two sessions clients had
been buying Bunds and selling "everything else".
June Bund futures were 60 ticks higher at 136.93,
having hit a session high of 137.14.
Societe Generale technical analysts cautioned that although
the bounce from last week's lows around 135.30 - the 200-day
moving average - was "impressive", it was too early too conclude
the sell-off was over and a rise to the 137.75 area could
trigger further selling.
