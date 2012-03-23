* Bunds slip as safe-haven rally meets technical resistance

* Growth picture to underpin demand for low-risk German debt

* Italy reforms in focus as peripheral pressure remain high

By William James

LONDON, March 23 German Bund futures edged lower on Friday as technical resistance sapped the momentum behind recent gains, but a weak growth picture in the euro zone was expected to underpin demand for safe-haven debt.

Bunds have rallied more than 150 ticks this week as investors' mood has soured, with optimism about the U.S. economy giving way to worries over a weak growth outlook in the euro zone.

However, with little fresh impetus overnight, the June futures contract slipped from the Thursday's highs to stand 12 ticks lower at 136.97.

Pressure on Italy, Spain and the region's other fragile states, where growth is a key element of plans to cut public debt, was seen giving scope for a renewed rally in German bonds.

"The data is looking bad and we've seen Bunds regain a bit of their poise after the sell-off... I can't see anything to really turn that around today," one trader said.

Euro zone purchasing managers' index data on Thursday fell short of forecasts and raised fears that the region's heavyweight French and German economies were stumbling.

The technical outlook suggested the Bund could rise further, providing the contract breaks through resistance at 137.16 - the 50 percent retracement of last week's sell-off.

"Daily investor sentiment has turned bullish and an intra-day pattern of higher lows prevails," said PIA First technical analysts, citing positive signals from stochastic models.

Initial targets were for a rise to close the 137.67 and 137.75 gap between the March 13 low and the March 14 high.

PERIPHERY SQUEEZE

While Spain has borne the brunt of deteriorating investor appetite for peripheral debt, Italy may come under closer scrutiny as Prime Minister Mario Monti faces stiff resistance to attempts to drive through labour reforms.

"If he doesn't gain traction and opposition support, he won't be able to get the reforms through... and that would be the catalyst for underperformance of Italy versus Spain," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Spain's slippage on budget deficit targets has seen its 10-year bond yield rise as much as 44 basis points above those on equivalent Italian debt.

However, in light of the uphill struggle over labour reforms, Lloyds looked for that spread to narrow, with investors also focusing on Italian supply next week as a source of pressure.

Italian yields were up 3 basis points at 5.13 percent, with Spain also up 3 bps at 5.54 percent.

Greece's newly-issued bonds continued to perform poorly, with yields on the 10-year bond trading at 19.37 percent, up 20 basis points on the day.

"It's not something unexpected. Greece still has a long way to go ... maybe the debt is a bit lower but actually little has changed," a trader in Athens said.

Greece carried out the largest-ever sovereign debt restructuring earlier this month to slice 100 billion euros off its public debt and unlock urgently-needed bailout cash. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)