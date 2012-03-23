* Bunds slip as safe-haven rally meets technical resistance
* Growth picture to underpin demand for low-risk German debt
* Italy reforms in focus as peripheral pressure remain high
By William James
LONDON, March 23 German Bund futures edged lower
on Friday as technical resistance sapped the momentum behind
recent gains, but a weak growth picture in the euro zone was
expected to underpin demand for safe-haven debt.
Bunds have rallied more than 150 ticks this week as
investors' mood has soured, with optimism about the U.S. economy
giving way to worries over a weak growth outlook in the euro
zone.
However, with little fresh impetus overnight, the June
futures contract slipped from the Thursday's highs to
stand 12 ticks lower at 136.97.
Pressure on Italy, Spain and the region's other fragile
states, where growth is a key element of plans to cut public
debt, was seen giving scope for a renewed rally in German bonds.
"The data is looking bad and we've seen Bunds regain a bit
of their poise after the sell-off... I can't see anything to
really turn that around today," one trader said.
Euro zone purchasing managers' index data on Thursday fell
short of forecasts and raised fears that the region's
heavyweight French and German economies were stumbling.
The technical outlook suggested the Bund could rise further,
providing the contract breaks through resistance at 137.16 - the
50 percent retracement of last week's sell-off.
"Daily investor sentiment has turned bullish and an
intra-day pattern of higher lows prevails," said PIA First
technical analysts, citing positive signals from stochastic
models.
Initial targets were for a rise to close the 137.67 and
137.75 gap between the March 13 low and the March 14 high.
PERIPHERY SQUEEZE
While Spain has borne the brunt of deteriorating investor
appetite for peripheral debt, Italy may come under closer
scrutiny as Prime Minister Mario Monti faces stiff resistance to
attempts to drive through labour reforms.
"If he doesn't gain traction and opposition support, he
won't be able to get the reforms through... and that would be
the catalyst for underperformance of Italy versus Spain," said
Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
Spain's slippage on budget deficit targets has seen its
10-year bond yield rise as much as 44 basis points above those
on equivalent Italian debt.
However, in light of the uphill struggle over labour
reforms, Lloyds looked for that spread to narrow, with investors
also focusing on Italian supply next week as a source of
pressure.
Italian yields were up 3 basis points at 5.13
percent, with Spain also up 3 bps at 5.54 percent.
Greece's newly-issued bonds continued to perform
poorly, with yields on the 10-year bond trading at 19.37
percent, up 20 basis points on the day.
"It's not something unexpected. Greece still has a long way
to go ... maybe the debt is a bit lower but actually little has
changed," a trader in Athens said.
Greece carried out the largest-ever sovereign debt
restructuring earlier this month to slice 100 billion euros off
its public debt and unlock urgently-needed bailout cash.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)