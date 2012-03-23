LONDON, March 23 German Bund futures extended
gains on Friday with traders citing talk of big sellers in
equities as investors moved cash into low risk government bonds
while the breach of key technical levels in the futures contract
also accelerated demand.
Italian 10-year government bonds rose 6 basis points to 5.16
percent with default insurance costs also up as
investors fretted that the government's face-off with unions
over labour reforms could spark political turmoil and erode its
commitment to austerity measures.
The June Bund future rose as much as 38 ticks on
the day to 137.47, having broken 137.16, the 50 percent
retracement of the March selloff. The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index was last down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and William James)