* Bunds close up on the week after China, Europe data
* Greek bond yields soar, Italy auction eyed
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 23 German Bund futures rose on
Friday as the latest bout of economic data cooled optimism about
a global recovery, while investors looked to Italy's bond sale
next week to gauge if the renewed worries about peripheral euro
zone states were justified.
Bunds rose to their highest since March 13, closing up 1.5
percent on the week, after seeing their biggest weekly loss
since 2001 the week prior.
Optimism over the global economy, fueled last week by an
improvement in U.S. data, was undermined somewhat by weak
factory activity data in China and the euro zone on Thursday.
"Over the past few days we had some macro disappointments
coming through, which probably took the market and most observes
by surprise," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.
"Now the market may start to question the robustness of the
recovery."
He said the bounce back in Bunds this week was also to do
with a support level at 135.25 - the 200 day moving average -
but he did not expect a resumption of the bull-run that took the
Bund to a contract high of 139.06 on March 12.
The German Bund future saw a settlement close of
137.39 - up 30 ticks on the day. Charles Berry, a trader at
Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg, however, still saw potential for
the future hitting 140 over the next two months.
Two traders earlier said there had been talk of asset
reallocation away from equities. But European shares recovered
to close fractionally higher.
ITALY SALE
Italian and Spanish bonds had come under pressure in early
trade but reversed to trade higher on the day by the end of the
session.
Spanish bond yields fell 11 basis points to
5.40 percent and Italian yields were down 4.3 bps
at 5.06 percent. Traders said market participants were covering
previously held short-positions - or bets that those bonds would
fall - ahead of the weekend.
Spain has been hit recently by worries over its failure to
stick to agreed deficit targets.
Meanwhile, Italy has come under close scrutiny as Prime
Minister Mario Monti tried to drive through labour reforms.
Italy's cabinet on Friday approved the hotly contested reform
and said it would be presented to parliament as an ordinary
bill..
Market sentiment for peripheral bonds would be tested next
week, with Italy's sale of medium-to-long term bonds.
Italy is likely to draw healthy demand for the paper as
cash-rich domestic banks look to book in higher yields after the
recent sell-off in lower-rated euro zone debt..
Greece's newly-restructured bonds suffered their
worst trading day since being launched on March 12, with yields
on the 2023 bond rising by more than a percentage point to top
20 percent.
"It's not something unexpected. Greece still has a long way
to go ... maybe the debt is a bit lower but actually little has
changed," a trader in Athens said.
Greece carried out the largest-ever sovereign debt
restructuring earlier this month to slice 100 billion euros off
its public debt and unlock urgently-needed bailout cash.
Traders said few bonds were changing hands at current prices
but that dealers were marking the yield higher, reflecting
pessimism that the restructuring would be enough to set the
Greek economy on a sustainable path.
(Additional reporting by William James and Marius Zaharia)