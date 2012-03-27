LONDON, March 27 German government bonds reversed an early rise on Tuesday as equities extended gains and Italian and Spanish bond yields eased from their highest levels.

June Bund futures were one tick higher on the day at 136.75, after retreating from a session high of 137.21. Benchmark 10-year yields were a basis point lower at 1.94 percent.

Comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke which kept alive hopes for further purchases of U.S. bonds were seen as dovish by financial markets. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)