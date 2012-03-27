* Italy yields rise as auction stutters in secondary market

* Focus turns to Thursday's long-term debt Italian sales

* Risk aversion prompts Bund rally, ECB lending data eyed

By William James

LONDON, March 27 Italian bonds were the euro zone's weakest performers on Tuesday after an auction of inflation-linked debt got a shaky reception from the market, knocking confidence ahead of more debt sales later this week.

Ten-year Italian bond yields rose by more than 10 basis points to 5.14 percent, their biggest daily rise in three weeks. Yields at the shorter end of the curve were even harder hit and traders said more pressure was possible in the short term.

They said the move was sparked by a sale of inflation-linked debt, which few had regarded as a major hurdle, but subsequently saw primary dealers who had bought at the auction dumping the paper in the secondary market.

That put the focus on the week's remaining Italian sales which will test appetite to hold the country's longer-dated bonds, with the rise in yields suggesting investors were trying to push prices lower in the run up to the sale.

"The market's assumption was that this should go pretty well, and it's not gone that well. Hence why you've got people saying 'Well maybe the conventional (sales) won't go that well' - particularly as they're trying to sell longer-dated bonds," said Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities in London.

Although yields on bonds from the region's other in-focus economy, Spain, were only slightly higher on the day, the risk-averse tone helped German Bund futures rise more than half a point to 137.31.

Portuguese bonds bucked the trend, with a hefty 85 bps fall in yields driving the 10-year spread over Germany below 1,000 bps for the first time since September.

Analysts said the move was probably driven by expectations that euro zone leaders will agree on an enhanced rescue fund this week, and by some accounts looking to close out short positions ahead of the quarter-end.

CORE OUTLOOK

With quarter-end in sight, German Bunds looked unlikely to fall significantly before the end of the week. Investors have been closing out positions in peripheral debt to take profit on the rally seen since the European Central Bank shored up markets with massive cash injections in December and February, with low-risk Bunds a favourite home for excess cash.

ECB data on lending to the private sector could provide the highlight of Wednesday's session as investors look to gauge whether the euro zone can generate the kind of positive economic signals that have boosted the U.S. outlook.

"It will either play into the hands of those who think there's worse to come in the euro land, or suggest that the actions of the ECB have brought the economy back from the abyss," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

The biggest source of volatility would be a weak number that would deliver a blow to those who had positioned for a deep sell-off in Bunds to match the decline in Treasuries after recent upbeat assessments of the U.S. economy.

As a result, below-forecast data could force those with short positions to buy German bonds and close out their trade - propelling Bunds back through resistance at Friday's high of 137.70 and back towards their recent highs above 139.00. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)