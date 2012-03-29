LONDON, March 29 German Bunds were little
changed at Thursday's open with investor focus on an Italian
sale of five and 10-year bonds after a volatile week for debt
issued by the region's lower-rated states.
Bund futures opened 2 ticks higher at 137.88,
holding onto gains of more than half a point made in the
previous session when weaker data cooled the surging optimism
about the health of the U.S. economy.
Italy will face the final, and toughest, of the week's three
debt sales later in the session when it sells five- and 10-year
bonds and launches a new floating rate note.
Results for Italy so far this week have been mixed with
Wednesday's strong six-month bill sale calming nerves after an
inflation-linked issue was not well received by secondary
markets on Tuesday.
"The Italian sale will be interesting given some of the
results this week have been a bit sloppy," a trader said, adding
that Italy's yields were likely to rise in trade ahead of the
auction as dealers tried to cheapen up the bonds.
Nevertheless, the long-term bond auctions were expected to
go through smoothly, supported by the domestic banks that loaded
up with long-term ECB cash in December and February.
The strength of demand should give an indication of how much
of that cash is still to be invested and whether banks are
prepared to do so in longer-maturity debt.