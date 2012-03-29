* Italian yields rise after 5-, 10-yr bond sale

* Spain also suffers as nervy investors eye Friday's budget

* U.S. jobless claims data underpins safe-haven debt

By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, March 29 A broadly successful sale of Italian bonds on Thursday did little to soothe worries the euro zone crisis was set to deepen again, sending Italian and Spanish yields higher as investors switched into low-risk German debt.

Both Italy and Spain are faced with the difficult task of pushing through unpopular reforms to shore up public finances without choking off much needed growth.

The auction of five- and 10-year debt drew solid demand from primary dealers who can bid at the auction, allowing Italy to issue at the top end of its target range, but the country's bonds were being sold in secondary markets soon after.

"The five-year auction went well, the bond was issued 10 cents above the market prices during the bidding. The 10-year softened a bit, probably because in this kind of environment, no one really wants to add the duration," said Gianluca Ziglio, strategist at UBS in London.

"Definitely there's been some selling after the auction ... it was mainly in reaction to the 10-year auction. The market in this kind of circumstance tends to look towards the empty portion of the glass."

Italian 10-year yields rose to their highest in nearly a month at 5.28 percent, and last stood up 11 basis points at 5.21 percent. Five-year Italian yields rose 21 bps to 4.44 percent.

Selling pressure was also seen in other peripheral markets, particularly for Spanish debt where investor appetite faltered ahead of Friday's highly anticipated budget announcement, and as workers took strike action to protest against sweeping reforms.

"There's Spain's budget tomorrow, a general strike today - it all feels like it's blowing up again," a trader said.

Spanish 10-year yields climbed 13.9 bps on the day to 5.47 percent, driving the spread over German Bunds to its widest since January at 366 basis points.

U.S. GROWTH

Safe-haven German debt rose against this backdrop and was further supported by U.S. jobless claims data that undercut optimism that the labour market was gaining traction, underpinning U.S. Treasuries.

German debt futures saw a settlement close of 138.31, some 45 ticks higher.

The U.S. Labor Department said new jobless claims fell to a fresh four-year low last week. But the report also contained revisions for claims data from 2007 based on updated seasonal adjustment calculations, including a significant upward revision for the previous week's number.

This resulted in speculation that recent improvements in jobless claims may not have been as rosy as first thought.

"U.S. data do not continue to show the same improvement as they did up to a couple of weeks ago," Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank, said.

"Every small piece of the puzzle (in the euro zone) is not negative but (is) in the air and U.S. growth was the thing that was gluing everything together."

Ten-year German yields eased 2.1 basis points to 1.81 percent, well below the 2 percent psychological barrier and trading toward the lower end of the 2.05 to 1.75 range that has broadly held this year.

Finance ministers will seek on Friday to calm some of investors' worst fears by discussing how to strengthen the euro zone's defences against the spread of the debt crisis, but lasting relief in the market is unlikely.

A draft Eurogroup statement showed the combined capacity of the euro zone's bailout funds was set to be 700 billion euros until mid-2013, with the possibility of an increase to 940 billion euros in exceptional circumstances.

"Most of this good news already seems to be in the price and investors may need to see much better macro data to revive the upward momentum in risk assets," Lloyds Bank strategists said in a note. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson and John Stonestreet)