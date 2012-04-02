LONDON, April 2 German government bonds reversed early losses, while Spanish and Italian paper gave up the day's gains on Monday ahead of U.S. manufacturing data and as markets disected details of the euro zone's enhanced rescue fund.

Traders said the morning's sell-off in German bonds had been overdone.

"Bunds shouldn't really have sold off this morning, the more you break down the details of the euro zone firewall, the more you think it's not big enough," said one trader.

"The price action in Bunds is pretty good, they don't really seem to want to sell off too far and the short positions in the periphery have mostly been covered so the market is very vulnerable to anything going wrong."

Another said the market was positioning ahead of U.S. manufacturing data.

"I think it's basically the U.S. market opening and, I would say, discounting a weak ISM," said a second trader.

German Bund futures were last two ticks lower on the day at 138.47, having hit a session low of 137.72.

Spanish and Italian 10-year government bond yields were also more or less flat at 5.36 percent and 5.12 percent respectively.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on F riday to increase their financial firewall to 700 billion euros to ward off a new flare-up of Europe's sovereign debt crisis (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)