* Bunds pare early losses as crisis worries remain
* Global growth fears cool, supporting Italy, Spain
* RBS still sees scope for fresh flight to quality
By Kirsten Donovan and William James
LONDON, April 2 German government bonds pared
earlier losses on Monday with worries over the euro zone debt
crisis, and particularly Spain's ability to meet budget targets,
refusing to go away.
Trading was choppy and thin, with many players already
beginning the Easter break.
However, Italian and Spanish bonds eked out minor gains,
though they were off their best levels, as global growth fears
cooled after surprisingly strong Chinese purchasing management
data and U.S. data also showed a pick up in manufacturing.
"The lack of direction perhaps reflects investors'
reluctance to take positions at the start of the new quarter and
ahead of a long weekend," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist
at RIA Capital Markets.
"Until we see some clarity on the European, and particularly
Spanish, situation or some sign of renewed weakness in the U.S.,
the market is probably going to stay stuck in a pretty narrow
range."
German Bund futures settled 7 ticks lower at
138.42, having earlier fallen as far as 137.72 after euro zone
finance ministers agreed on Friday to increase their financial
firewall to 700 billion euros to ward off a new flare-up of
Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
"Bunds shouldn't really have sold off this morning, the more
you break down the details of the euro zone firewall, the more
you think it's not big enough," one trader said.
"The price action in Bunds is pretty good, they don't really
seem to want to sell off too far and the short positions in the
periphery have mostly been covered so the market is very
vulnerable to anything going wrong."
Italian 10-year yields were 1.3 basis points
lower at 5.101 percent, with the Spanish equivalent
almost flat at 5.36 percent.
DATA FOCUS
Analysts said the release of several major U.S. economic
indicators in the coming days, starting with Monday's Institute
of Supply Management's manufacturing survey,
would be crucial to how bonds trade in the coming weeks.
"The key for this week seems to be the data releases from
the U.S. - that will really set the tone," said Achilleas
Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
Purchasing management data from the euro zone confirmed
earlier estimates of a grim outlook for the currency bloc, which
is struggling to generate the growth needed to tackle the debt
problems dogging its weaker peripheral economies.
Highlighting the elevated caution in the euro zone relative
to optimism over the U.S. economy, 10-year Treasury yields
were at a 13-1/2 month high of 38 bps above those on
German Bunds, matching last week's extremes.
"We will have economic indicators from the U.S.. Should they
prove as robust as recent ones were, we could have further
re-widening in T-note/Bund spreads," said Patrick Jacq,
strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.
Royal Bank of Scotland strategists see scope for German
bonds to rally over the medium term, arguing that a 10-year
yield of 1.67 percent represented fair value, according to their
model. The Bund yield was last at 1.803 percent, up a basis
point compared to Friday's settlement.
Citing the fading effect of central bank cash injections,
which pushed peripheral debt yields lower in the first quarter,
the bank also recommended investors take short positions in
five-year Spanish debt.
Five-year Spanish bonds yield 4.17 percent,
with RBS setting an initial target of 4.5 percent, and then 5
percent.
(Graphics by Scott Barber and Vincent Flasseur, editing by
Nigel Stephenson)