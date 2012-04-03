* Recent upbeat data pushes Bunds lower in thin trade
* Worries remain about the euro zone outlook
* ECB, Fed not expected to make waves
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 3 German government bonds edged
lower on Tuesday after strong U.S. and Chinese economic data
made low-risk assets look expensive to some investors, but
losses were seen limited by a weaker euro zone outlook.
Highlighting the recession risks in the region, data showed
Spanish unemployment rose for an eighth straight month in March.
This pushed Spanish 10-year yields 5 basis points
higher on the day at 5.41 percent.
Markets expect European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
to acknowledge the relative weakness of the bloc's economy in
comments after Wednesday's interest rate-setting meeting and to
suggest a wait-and-see attitude.
"Bunds are poor value ... the global economy is not in such
a bad state as people feared," RIA Capital Markets bond
strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
He expected the ECB to "keep its powder dry" and saw 10-year
German Bund yields heading to last week's high around 1.90
percent in the near term. At that level, investors worried about
the risk of a fiscal slippage in Spain might be interested in
buying Bunds again, he said.
Ten-year German government bonds last yielded
1.825 percent, 2.2 basis points higher on the day. That was
close to the bottom of this year's tight 1.8-2.1 percent range,
which was broken only briefly last month.
With markets driven mainly by the ECB's massive liquidity
injections in the first quarter, analysts expect economic data
and political activity in Spain and Italy to take centre-stage
in coming months.
"What is anecdotally important is that yields are no longer
falling for Italy and Spain ... the support from liquidity is
starting to fade," Commerzbank rate strategist Rainer
Guntermann.
He said it was too early to call for a lasting rising trend
in Spanish yields, but warned that the recent calm in markets
could quickly dissipate. Any budget slippage would lead the
market to expect further austerity, which in turn would deepen
the recession and hurt budget revenues, Guntermann said.
NO EXIT
The main risk to investors' expectations of a neutral tone
from the ECB is that Draghi could signal he might give in to
pressure from some of his colleagues who think the bank needs to
prepare to withdraw some of the 1 trillion euros of cheap
three-year funds it injected into the banking system.
"The Bundesbank is increasing the pressure (on Draghi) to
come up with at least some teasing words to calm down (inflation
worries)," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at DZ Bank.
Such an outcome could increase selling pressure on bonds
across the euro zone, especially in highly indebted Spain and
Italy, whose markets benefited the most from the ECB's cash
injections.
"(Markets) are looking for a fairly benign outlook. Talk of
exit is a bit premature," one trader said.
Bunds would react less, as some cash withdrawn from
peripheral markets would be re-invested in Germany. The
technical picture also points to a narrow near-term range.
UBS technical strategist Richard Adcock said Monday's low in
Bund futures at 137.72 would probably offer strong
support as the contract gained sharply in the previous session
after hitting that level. Highs from Friday and March 13 at
138.58 and 138.77 could act as barriers against further gains.
The June contract last traded 13 ticks lower at 138.29.
Federal Reserve minutes due later on Tuesday are also
expected to suggest a stand-by approach. The Fed is likely to
continue to warn that premature tightening would be risky, while
keeping an open-minded, but uncommitted view on further easing.
(Graphics by Scott Barber; editing by Stephen Nisbet)