LONDON, April 3 German Bund futures reversed earlier losses on Tuesday, while Italian and Spanish yields rose after hopes for stronger global growth gave way to concerns about euro zone's ability to keep budget deficits under control.

"We have deteriorating news from the periphery, I don't think the market liked the Spanish budget too much ... some of the data there is pretty weak," one trader said, pointing to a rising debt-to-GDP ratio in Spain's economic forecast.

Spain's public debt will reach 79.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2012, up from 68.5 percent expected in 2011, a document detailing the country's 2012 budget showed on Tuesday.

Traders warned that volumes were thin before the Easter holidays and said markets will remain volatile throughout the session with any moves exacerbated by low liquidity.

Bund futures were last 3 ticks higher on the day at 138.45, having rebounded from session lows of 138.10. Spanish and Italian 10-year yield spreads over Bunds widened by up to 8 basis points. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)