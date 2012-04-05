LONDON, April 5 German government bonds held
near three-week highs on Thursday after niggling doubts over
Spain's ability to meet budget targets saw lower investor demand
at auctions the previous day, rekindling funding concerns for
lower-rated euro zone countries.
Spanish bonds are likely to stay under pressure after
borrowing costs jumped at the bond sales, although some of the
sharp rise in yields may be down to a lack of market liquidity
over the Easter holiday period..
"Cracks are appearing again, Spanish spreads over Bunds are
wider than they've been all year, so it's not looking pretty," a
trader said.
"There's no reason not to buy any dips in Bunds. People are
unlikely to want to be short going into the long weekend given
the backdrop."
June Bund futures were 4 ticks higher at 138.46
after rallying to their highest level in over three weeks on
Wednesday, Ten-year yields were a third of a basis
point lower at 1.80 percent, close to the bottom of this year's
trading range.
The futures will need to break above Wednesday's 138.74 high
to extend gains, potentially to March's high of 139.06.
France will sell up to 8.5 billion euros of bonds ahead of
the long Easter weekend in Europe.
"(It) should be fairly well bid based on recent history and
interpolating between a very strong German and a rather so-so
Spanish auction yesterday," Credit Agricole strategists said.
(Writing Kirsten Donovan; Editing by John Stonestreet)