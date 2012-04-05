LONDON, April 5 German Bund futures hit contract
highs on Thursday as Spanish and Italian debt came under
pressure after a weak Spanish auction the previous session.
June Bund futures hit a contract high of 139.23, up
81 ticks on the day. On a continuous contract basis the levels
were the highest since late February.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 13 basis
points higher at 5.85 percent, with the Italian equivalent
up 15 basis points at 5.52 percent.
Shorter-dated paper underperformed with two-year yields for
both countries up just under 20 basis points.
However, traders said price moves were being exaggerated by
thin liquidity ahead of the long Easter weekend in Europe.
"We have seen small selling from domestic accounts in Italy
but nothing from Spain," a trader said.
"It's the last day before the long weekend, it's very very
illiquid and I would assume that the spread widening comes from
screen prices moving around and no real trade."
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)