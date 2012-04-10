LONDON, April 10 German Bund yields hit their
lowest level since September on Tuesday as European markets
reopened after the Easter break, playing catch up with
Treasuries after a weak U.S. employment report on Friday.
The report, which pushed long Treasury yields to four-week
lows, showed payrolls grew by just 120,000 in March, far below
the expected increase of 203,000..
June Bund futures were 66 ticks higher at 139.81,
with 10-year yields hitting their lowest levels in
over 6 months at 1.665 percent, around 5 basis points lower on
the day.
"Bunds look like Teflon now that the liquidity theme is
done," RBS strategists said in a note.
"You have to present an exceptionally strong argument for
why you should not be long of 'lower for longer' trades...Yields
are expected to fall further from here."
Italian bonds may come under pressure ahead of a 5 billion
euro BTP auction on Thursday after a
disappointing Spanish sale last week rattled markets.
Analysts see Italy as vulnerable to Spain's problems as the
country finds itself at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis
on concerns about its ability to meet budget targets faced with
recession and rising unemployment.
Spanish 10-year yields rose around 25 basis points last
week, pushing the spread over Bunds to its highest since early
December, before the European Central Bank flooded banks with
cheap three-year liquidity.
Ahead of that, Austria sells 1.32 billion euros 5- and
10-year government bonds on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)