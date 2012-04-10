* Bund yields hit 6-mth lows after U.S. data disappoints
* Break to new lows seen possible in short-term
* Spanish/Italian bonds stay under pressure
LONDON, April 10 German Bund yields hit their
lowest level since September on Tuesday as European markets
reopened after the Easter break, playing catch-up with
Treasuries after Friday's weak U.S. employment report.
Any signs of a global slowdown would add to pressure on the
euro zone's peripheral issuers who are battling with dwindling
growth in the face of harsh austerity measures as they try to
bring their debt under control.
Italian and Spanish bond yields continued their march higher
after sentiment towards the two countries soured following a
weak Spanish bond sale last week.
The key U.S. employment report, which pushed long Treasury
yields to four-week lows on Friday, showed payrolls grew by just
120,000 in March, far below the expected increase of 203,000.
"Given the flight to quality, negative sentiment towards
Spain and Italy and now doubts about the U.S. clearly playing
into the risk-off environment, you can't rule out a test of 1.65
percent in 10-year German yields in the short term," said Nick
Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
Safe-haven Bunds had recently been caught between the
conflicting forces of the euro zone debt crisis and evidence of
U.S. economic recovery that was weighing on Treasury markets.
But after Friday's data there was little resistance to a sharp
move higher.
June Bund futures were last 54 ticks higher at
139.69, less than a point off March's all-time highs of 140.52.
Ten-year yields hit their lowest levels in
more than six months at 1.665 percent, and were last 3.5 basis
points lower at 1.696 percent, within spitting distance of
September's all-time low of 1.637 percent.
"Bunds look like Teflon now that the liquidity theme is
done," RBS strategists said in a note.
"You have to present an exceptionally strong argument for
why you should not be long of 'lower for longer' trades...
Yields are expected to fall further from here."
Demand for Bunds with yields so low will be tested on
Wednesday with the launch of a new benchmark July 2022 bond.
"It may be that the limited return and it being a new bond
means that investors may want to wait to get involved," said
Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green.
"But the environment does suggest there'll still be a decent
amount of demand."
Italian bonds were under pressure ahead of a 5 billion euro
BTP auction on Thursday as dealers cheapened the
paper up and made room for it on their books after last week's
disappointing Spanish sale.
Benchmark Italian 10-year yields were 9 basis
points higher at 5.53 percent, with shorter-dated paper
underperforming.
Analysts see Italy as vulnerable to Spain's problems as the
latter finds itself at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis
on concerns about its ability to meet budget targets faced with
recession and rising unemployment.
Spanish 10-year yields were 11 basis points
higher at 5.88 percent after rising around 25 basis points last
week, pushing the spread over Bunds to its highest since early
December, before the European Central Bank flooded banks with
cheap three-year liquidity.
Traders said market flows were thin, however, after the
Easter break and much of the peripheral moves were prices being
marked wider.
Austria sells 1.32 billion euros of 5- and 10-year
government bonds on Tuesday and the Netherlands up to 3.5
billion euros of 5-year bonds.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by John Stonestreet)