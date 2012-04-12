LONDON, April 12 German Bunds opened little
changed on Thursday before an Italian debt auction seen as an
important test of investors' risk tolerance as concerns mount
about Spain's ability to keep its budget deficit in check.
The sale of up to 5 billion euros worth of bonds is expected
to see borrowing costs rise. At a one-year bill auction on
Wednesday, yields doubled from mid-March but steady domestic
demand bodes well for Thursday's tender.
Credit Agricole strategists said in a note the sale should
be "O.K.", pointing out that the Italian March 2015 bond offers
value compared with the Spanish curve with market fears being
focused on Spain.
"Today's ... auctions will be key for broader risk sentiment
and more pointedly in determining whether Bunds...(come) back
into the meat of the 1.80-2 percent range," they said.
At 0603 GMT, Bund futures were 6 ticks lower on the
day at 139.76, with 10-year cash yields up 1 basis
point at 1.70 percent.
The recent rise in Spanish and Italian yields may increase
pressure on the European Central Bank to re-activate its
bond-buying programme (SMP).
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday
that the scale of market pressure on Spain was not justified
given the reforms it has laid out, adding that the SMP was still
an option.
Analysts said, however, that the tool may have lost some of
its credibility.
"The SMP won't be causing a U-turn," Societe Generale
strategists said in a note. "(It) has been on and off, and no
longer looks like a tool that can durably affect market
conditions - unless the ECB radically changes its communication
and commitment."
They also said that the ECB's move to avoid taking losses on
the Greek bonds made investors believe they will always be
subordinated to the ECB.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)