* Borrowing costs set to rise at Italian auction
* Near-term sentiment may improve if demand is high
* Underlying concerns over euro periphery are strong
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 12 Italian government bond yields
pulled back from high levels on Thursday ahead of a debt auction
expected to draw enough demand for investors to shrug off
concerns the country's debt problems could spiral in the near
term.
Markets are positioned for borrowing costs to rise sharply
at the sale of up to 5 billion euros of bonds after yields at a
one-year Italian bill auction doubled on Wednesday compared with
mid-March.
That means the size and acceptance level of bids will be
key.
For Italian yields to continue falling after the auction,
"markets have to see the auction was covered at least 1.5 times,
the yield levels better than the secondary market ... and the
amount issued reaching the maximum target," ING strategist
Alessandro Giansanti said.
He expected these conditions to be largely met as the recent
rise in Italian yields should draw solid demand, mainly from
domestic investors. This could bring the Italian/German 10-year
yield spread closer to the bottom of the 340-400 basis point
near-term range that Giansanti forecasts.
Having risen by more than half a percentage point since
mid-March, 10-year Italian bond yields fell 3.5
basis points to 5.506 percent on Thursday, narrowing the spread
over benchmark German Bunds to 381 points.
But with doubts growing that fellow euro zone peripheral
struggler Spain can hit its fiscal targets without choking off
much-needed economic growth, any relief for Italian yields
following Thursday's auction is likely to be brief
"The underlying picture is still very fragile, investors are
still nervous about Italy and Spain," RIA Capital Markets bond
strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
Spanish 10-year yields were 2.7 bps lower at
5.85 percent and are expected to underperform their Italian
counterparts in the near term. A disappointing result at the
Italian auction might push Spanish yields above the key 6
percent level, traders said.
BOND-BUYING ON HORIZON?
The recent rise in Spanish and Italian yields may increase
pressure on the European Central Bank to re-activate its
bond-buying programme (SMP).
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday
that the scale of market pressure on Spain was not justified
given the reforms it has laid out, adding that the SMP was still
an option.
But analysts said the tool might have lost some of its
credibility.
"The SMP won't be causing a U-turn," Societe Generale
strategists said in a note. "(It) has been on and off, and no
longer looks like a tool that can durably affect market
conditions - unless the ECB radically changes its communication
and commitment."
They also said that the ECB's move to avoid taking losses on
its Greek bonds made investors believe they will always be
subordinated to the central bank and more bond purchases could
exacerbate those concerns.
German Bund futures were slightly higher at
139.89, with 10-year cash yields steady at 1.69
percent. Credit Agricole strategists said a strong Italian
auction could push Bund yields towards a 1.8-2 percent range.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Stonestreet)