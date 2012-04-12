LONDON, April 12 German Bund futures briefly
extended gains in choppy trade on Thursday after an Italian
auction of a new tranche of three year bonds drew
weaker-than-expected demand.
Italy paid a yield of 3.89 percent to sell 2.884 billion
euros of March 2015 BTP bond, the highest since mid-January. One
trader said some in the market had expected the Treasury to sell
3 billion euros worth of the bond.
Bund futures rose as much as 19 ticks on the day to
a session high of 140.01. The contract was last at 139.90.
The Italian/German 10-year bond yield spread
earlier widened to 385 basis points from 382 bps
soon after the results, before tightening back to 379 bps.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Kirsten Donovan)