* Borrowing costs rise sharply at Italian auction

* Reception mixed, bonds steady in secondary markets

* Underlying concerns over euro periphery remain

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 12 Italian government bonds held their ground on Thursday after markets gave a key debt auction a mixed reception, but with yields under pressure due to concerns it and other peripheral states will struggle to keep their debts in check.

Three-year borrowing costs jumped and demand was below average at the sale of the March 2015 bond. The other paper on offer was better bid, though, and the total amount sold was close to the maximum target of 5 billion euros.

The results matched relatively modest market expectations, doing little to ease concerns that both Italy and Spain will struggle to maintain fiscal discipline and grow their economies at the same time.

"It's not by any means a shocking result, but it doesn't change the big picture very much," DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister said.

"We believe the spreads are biased towards further widening although we still prefer Italian debt over Spanish."

Spain is under mounting pressure to implement tough austerity measures while facing a worsening economic outlook.

Having risen by more than half a percentage point since mid-March, 10-year Italian bond yields fell 11 basis points to 5.44 percent on Thursday, narrowing the spread over benchmark German Bunds to 374 points.

Spanish 10-year yields continued to underperform, keeping steady at 5.87 percent.

Peripheral bond prices were also underpinned by talk the European Central Bank might re-activate its bond-buying programme.

For Spain, the near-term focus is on the psychologically key 6 percent level that, if broken, might raise concerns a door had been opened to 7 percent - a level beyond which debt servicing costs are widely deemed unsustainable.

Peter Allwright, head of absolute return on rates and currency at RWC Partners, which manages assets worth about $4 billion, said markets were slowly heading back towards the stress levels seen in November 2011, before the European Central Bank offered banks massive amounts of cheap three-year cash.

"It's very hard to justify a long (stance on) Spain. We look at housing, ... the regional deficits, the private debt, the banking debt," Allwright said. "While stuck in an uncompetitive currency regime it is very difficult for them.

"There is a lot of hope that the ECB may come in (and buy Spanish bonds)... but we may get to 6.5 percent and 7 percent before they do."

BOND BUYS BACK ON AGENDA?

The ECB's stalled bond purchase programme moved closer to centre stage after executive board member Benoit Coeure said it remained an option, adding the scale of market pressure on Spain was not justified given the reforms it has laid out.

But analysts said the mechanism might have lost some of its credibility.

"The SMP (bond programme) won't be causing a U-turn," Societe Generale strategists said in a note. "(It) has been on and off, and no longer looks like a tool that can durably affect market conditions - unless the ECB radically changes its communication and commitment."

They also said that the ECB's move to avoid taking losses on its Greek bonds made investors believe they will always be subordinate to the central bank and more bond purchases could exacerbate those concerns.

German Bund futures were slightly lower at 139.67, with 10-year cash yields a touch higher at 1.704 percent. (Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by John Stonestreet)