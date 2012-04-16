LONDON, April 16 Spanish 10-year government bond
yields broke above 6 percent for the first time this year on
Monday on persistent concerns about the country's failure to
convince investors it can keep its budget deficit in check.
"Assuming there is no (European Central Bank) intervention
you would not see a cap on Spanish yields, they would just keep
increasing," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.
Spanish 10-year yields were last up 13 basis points on the
day at 6.12 percent, above the 6 percent that some
analysts said could see borrowing costs accelerating to
unsustainable levels if maintained for an extended period.
Five-year Spanish yields broke above 5 percent to their highest
this year at 5.07 percent.
Concerns that Spain's fiscal problems could spark another
financial crisis in the euro zone drove German 10-year yields to
an all time low of 1.628 percent.
