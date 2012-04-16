* Spanish selloff drives 10-year yields above 6 percent

* Flight to quality pushed German Bund yield to record low

* Rising tension raises expectation of more ECB bond buying

By William James and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 16 Spanish yields broke above the 6 percent barrier on Monday, sparking a record-breaking rally in low-risk German debt as the euro zone debt market slipped back into "crisis mode" on growing concerns about Spain's weak public finances.

Spanish yields were expected to continue rising towards the 7 percent level - beyond which debt costs are widely viewed as unsustainable - unless the European Central Bank resumes its bond purchases after a two-month break.

Yields on Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund, viewed as the euro zone's safest debt, hit a record low of 1.622 percent and Bund futures rose 20 ticks to a new high of 140.56.

The rally in German debt pushed yields below the previous record which was established in November 2011 at the height of the crisis and before the ECB injected around 1 trillion euros of cheap three-year funds into the banking system.

"We're back in full crisis mode," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

"It is looking more and more likely that Spain is going to have some form of a bailout. Assuming there is not an (ECB) intervention you would not see a cap on Spanish yields, they would just keep increasing."

Alongside concerns that the Spanish government has backtracked on deficit-reduction targets, investors are increasingly concerned that Spanish banks are heavily invested in the sovereign and therefore highly exposed to current stress.

The rising urgency of the situation has boosted expectations that the ECB will resume buying Spanish debt to prevent yields rising to the point where investors start withdrawing rapidly.

"At some stage the ECB will have to come back with the (bond-buying programme), for sure," said Patrick Jacq, strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris.

"Beyond the next couple of sessions if we have a 10 basis point rise in yields every day then the ECB will have to deliver because I don't think that this situation is sustainable."

Spanish 10-year yields rose by as much as 17 basis points to 6.17 percent, five-year yields hit 5.15 percent, while two-year yields spiked to 3.78 percent - all 2012 highs.

For benchmark 10-year debt, 6 percent is psychologically important because the pace at which yields rise has accelerated on previous occasions when that level was broken. Beyond the next barrier at 7 percent, Greece, Portugal and Ireland struggled to raise cash in the market and were forced to seek financial aid.

Spain faces a difficult week with the next tests of investor confidence coming at an auction of two- and 10-year bonds on Thursday and short-term bill sales on Tuesday.

Traders said they expected both sales to pass off relatively smoothly, but that bond yields were likely to rise as dealers looked to cheapen up debt ahead of the auction - a far cry from the heavily oversubscribed sales seen at the start of the year when banks were flush with money borrowed from the ECB.

Investec fixed income analyst Elisabeth Afseth said current yields indicated that the euro zone crisis had entered a new phase and that markets have put the effect of the ECB's cash offerings behind them.

"The ECB's actions bought some time and provided some liquidity but it never was in a position to do anything about solvency ... and this is what we're facing now. I would not be surprised if yields go back to (record) levels," Afseth said.

Spanish yields hit euro-era highs of just under 7 percent in November last year, when Italy was considered the main source of contagion. Italian 10-year yields were over 7.5 percent at that time, compared with 5.6 percent on Monday.

Underlining investor fears, the cost of insuring Spanish debt against default hit a record high at 522 basis points, meaning it costs $522,000 a year to buy $10 million of protection, according to data from Markit. (Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Susan Fenton)