LONDON, April 17 German government bond futures edged away from record highs at Tuesday's open but were not expected to fall too far ahead of a Spanish bill sale which will be a first indication of sentiment ahead of a bond auction later in the week.

Spain, currently the face of the euro zone debt crisis, will sell 12- and 18-month Treasury bills after yields on its debt soared in recent sessions on concerns over its ability to meet budget targets and the health of the country's banking sector.

Credit Agricole said that although the bills would be sold at higher yields, the sale should go smoothly.

"We would expect this supply to be sold with no difficulty, that could inject a note of optimism in the longer paper which faces supply on Thursday," rate strategist Luca Jellinek said.

Spanish 10-year bond yields rose above 6 percent on Monday for the first time this year and Commerzbank strategists said the paper could cheapen further ahead of Thursday's auctions.

June Bund futures were 4 ticks lower at 140.35 after touching a record high of 140.56 on Monday. Ten-year yields were up half a basis point at 1.64 percent after falling as low as 1.622 percent the previous day.

Data may lead to some volatility for markets with the German ZEW economic sentment survey expected to fall after the euro zone debt crisis intensified again and the final reading of euro zone inflation in March also due.