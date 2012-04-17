* Spanish bond yields ease after bill sales

* Sales help short-term sentiment towards auctions

* Bunds ease from record levels but not seen falling far

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, April 17 Spanish bond yields eased on Tuesday after a better-than-expected bill sale boosted confidence before a longer-term debt auction later in the week.

The improved investor sentiment towards Spanish debt, on which yields have soared in recent days on doubts Madrid can meet its budget targets and worries about the banking sector, pulled safe-haven German Bunds away from record highs.

Spain paid more to borrow at Tuesday's sale but the 3.2 billion euros of 12- and 18-month paper placed was above the 3 billion euro target.

"The bill auction was better than expected. They issued just over 3 billion and they were only aiming to issue 3 so that's a reasonably strong signal and bid to covers look good," a trader said.

Spanish 10-year bond yields dipped back below the 6 percent level hit on Monday - down 13 basis points at 5.94 percent. However, the consensus is that, barring renewed European Central Bank bond buying, the only way for yields is up unless Spain can make fiscal progress and generate growth in the face of recession and harsh austerity measures.

Nonetheless, traders said market players were reluctant to hold large short positions going into Thursday's bond auction given the relatively small 1.5-2.5 billion euro target size.

"We're seeing some decent buying of Spain so we may get a bit of a squeeze ahead of the (bond) auctions," a second trader said.

"The auction is probably attractive to domestic banks at these yield levels and there's going to be a bit of arm twisting to buy it, so you probably don't want to be short going into it."

Six percent is an important psychological level. Although not a prohibitive funding cost in itself, once past that level other troubled euro zone countries such as Greece, Portugal and for a while Italy, have seen the pace at which their yields have risen accelerate into unsustainable territory.

"The prognosis for Spain is looking troubled," ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey said.

"Spain likely has a few quarters at best in order to right the negative sentiment that dominates right now. Investor flows will remain key here ... Spain remains the big negative sentiment play over the coming months."

The increasing jitters over Spain and spilling over into the wider periphery have led to a sharp rally in German bonds, viewed as the safest in the euro zone.

But they came under some pressure on Tuesday with June Bund futures edging away from Monday's record high and were last 46 ticks lower at 139.93

Ten-year yields were up 4.5 bps at 1.68 percent after falling as low as 1.622 percent on Monday.

"Over the longer term there is scope for Bund yields to fall further as the story has not changed, the debt crisis is evidently lingering on, the money has to go somewhere and you will get the flight-to-quality," said DZ Bank rate strategist Michael Leister.

"But that's not going to be a straight line, you are going to see these periods where spreads tighten."

An unexpected rise in German analyst and investor sentiment, boosting prospects of Europe's biggest economy recovering from a weak spell, also weighed on Bunds. (Editing by Catherine Evans and Nigel Stephenson)