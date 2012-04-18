LONDON, April 18 Italian government bond yields
unwound earlier falls on Wednesday, dragging up Spanish yields
in their wake as jitters returned to markets ahead of Spain's
debt auction on Thursday.
Ten-year government bond yields were last 6
basis points higher at 5.54 percent, after reversing earlier
falls.
Spanish 10-year yields were also pulled off
the day's lowest levels. It was last down 1.8 basis points at
5.89 percent.
"The market is getting a bit nervous ahead of the Spanish
auction again, it's trying to push bonds to the upper end of
their recet range again," one trader said. "But it is really
range-trading and little volumes."
Safe-haven Bunds extended gains with futures last
up 46 ticks at 140.42.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia)