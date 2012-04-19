LONDON, April 19 Spanish government bond yields
rose on Thursday, in the wake of auctions which although posting
reasonable results fell short of market expectations and failed
to alleviate concerns over the country's long-term fiscal
sustainability.
The yield on 10-year Spanish government bonds
was last up 4 basis points at 5.89 percent.
"The bid-to-cover looked good but the bids were below what
the market had expected so this is why we're selling off right
now," one trader said. "The pricing is the reason."
Italian bond yields were also pulled higher, underperforming
Spanish bonds as markets looked ahead to supply from Rome next
week. Italian 10-year yields were 6 basis points
higher at 5.55 percent.
"The market had clearly set itself up for a positive outcome
and, hence, the hurdle for an unexpectedly favourable set of
results had risen," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard
McGuire.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia)