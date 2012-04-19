* Spanish bonds volatile after auction
* Good demand but sale results fall short of expectations
* France sells 8 bln euros of bonds
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, April 19 Spanish government bond yields
rose briefly on Thursday in the wake of auctions which fell
short of market expectations and failed to alleviate concerns
over the country's long-term fiscal health, although posting
solid results.
Spain sold 2.5 billion euros of bonds, the upper end of the
announced range, attracting more bids relative to the amount of
paper sold than at previous auctions.
However, analysts and traders pointed to the pricing of the
2- and 10-year issues, which were cheap compared with the
secondary market and indicated bidding may not have been as
enthusiastic as the bid/cover ratios suggested.
The initial secondary market sell-off abated however and
yields on 10-year Spanish government bonds were
last down 3 basis points on the day at 5.81 percent, after
rising as high as 5.88 percent immediately after the sale.
That put them back at levels seen ahead of the auction when
dealers were covering short positions in anticipation of good
results.
"The market had clearly set itself up for a positive outcome
and, hence, the hurdle for an unexpectedly favourable set of
results had risen," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard
McGuire.
Concerns over Spain revolve around whether the country can
carry out further austerity without choking the economy and the
extent to which leveraged domestic banks have become vulnerable
to another blow-out in peripheral debt markets.
"The bigger story for Spain remains one of fiscal position
and growth," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
"Until we see signs that the government is implementing the
medium-term fiscal consolidation programme and signs of life in
the Spanish economy...the risk is that any fall in yields will
be short-lived."
Thursday's sale was helped by the small target size, 15
billion euros of coupon and redemption payments due at the end
of April as well as primary dealers holding short positions in
the two issues, something reflected by the premium applied to
them when traded in the unsecured lending, or repo, market.
"The market took the sale badly but it's coming back a bit
now, we're close to the auction levels, overall I would have
said it should be risk-on in the short-term, a trader said.
The volatility in the periphery meant German Bund yields
never strayed too far from the record lows hit earlier this
week.
German Bund futures were 4 ticks lower at 140.32,
10-year yields up 1 basis point at 1.64 percent, still within
sight of this week's record lows of 1.622 percent.
"The path of least resistance is for lower core yields and a
bull flattening of core yield curves," Rabobank's McGuire said,
referring to a curve flattening led by a fall in longer-dated
yields.
France also sold 8 billion euros of long-term debt,
including new two-year bonds. It will also sell
up to 3 billion euros of inflation-linked paper.
(Editing by Ron Askew)