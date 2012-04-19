(Updates with official, rating agency reaction)
LONDON, April 19 European stock markets erased
gains, the euro fell and German Bund futures hit a new record
high on Thursday, with traders citing rumours that Moody's might
be set to downgrade France's sovereign credit rating.
The French finance minister, the French Treasury and ratings
agency Moody's in London were not immediately available for
comment. Moody's said on Monday no moves were imminent on
France's rating.
Any move by a ratings agency ahead of French presidential
elections would be a surprise, other traders said.
Bund futures last traded 20 ticks higher on the day
at 140.56, having hit a record high of 140.78 earlier. Italian,
Spanish and French bond yield spreads over benchmark German
Bunds widened.
French 10-year government bond yields were 8
basis points higher at 3.09 percent.
The euro last traded at $1.3085, having hit session
lows at $1.3070. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
erased strong earlier gains to trade unchanged on the
day at 1,044.80.
(Reporting by London markets team; editing by Patrick Graham)