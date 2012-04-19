* Spanish bond yields rise after debt auction

* Bund yields drop to record lows as markets nervous

* French bonds under pressure before election

By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, April 19 Benchmark German Bund yields hit record lows and Spanish government bond yields rose on Thursday after a debt auction fell short of market expectations and failed to quell concerns over Madrid's finances.

In France, yields rose on the back of rumours - later denied - that the country's credit rating may be downgraded.

It was not the first time that French downgrade rumours have circulated between market participants and the relatively stronger reaction to them on Thursday illustrates how nervous financial markets have become.

The main cause of tension is Spain, where concerns revolve around whether the country can carry out further austerity without choking the economy and the extent to which its banks have become vulnerable to another blow-out in debt markets.

"It is a wobbly market at the moment, we've had these rumours on France, Spain is an ongoing worry and in this kind of environment ...(peripheral yields) can only go wider in the next few days," one trader said.

Six percent for Spanish 10-year yields remains the focus. If broken on a sustained basis, the pace at which yields rise could accelerate and they could soon reach unsustainable territory.

The country sold 2.5 billion euros of bonds, the upper end of the target range, attracting more bids relative to the amount of paper sold than at previous auctions.

However, analysts and traders pointed to the pricing of the 2- and 10-year issues, which were cheap compared with the secondary market, and indicated bidding may not have been as enthusiastic as the bid/cover ratios suggested.

The conflicting details of the auction resulted in a mixed reaction from traders, and yields seesawed in the first hour after the results. They then settled at higher levels - 10-year yields were up 6.5 basis points at 5.91 percent.

"The bigger story for Spain remains one of fiscal position and growth," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"Until we see signs that the government is implementing the medium-term fiscal consolidation programme and signs of life in the Spanish economy...the risk is that any fall in yields will be short-lived."

German Bund futures were last 16 ticks higher on the day at 140.52, having hit an all-time high of 140.78. Cash 10-year yields hit a record low of 1.60 percent.

"The path of least resistance is for lower core yields and a bull flattening of core yield curves," Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire said, referring to a curve flattening led by a fall in longer-dated yields.

FRENCH ELECTION

Traders said "stop loss orders" from market players that had placed bets French yields would fall were called when yields broke 3.05 percent. The bets have not been reintroduced afterwards, which is why the rumours' denial did not result in yields falling back to earlier levels.

French 10-year yields were last 6.7 bps higher at 3.08 percent. As long as they remained above 3.05 percent, yields were more likely to rise then fall, one trader said.

Traders generally have a stronger bias to sell French bonds rather than buy them ahead of a first round of presidential election on Sunday. They are concerned that the expected winner, Socialist Francois Hollande, may have a lighter grip on government finances than current President Nicolas Sarkozy.

RBS bond strategists recommend a trade designed to profit from a rise in French 10-year bond yields relative to Germany, targeting a gap of 160 basis points between the two. The spread last stood at 145 bps.

Borrowing costs were broadly stable at a French debt auction on Thursday.