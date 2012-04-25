* Germany to sell 3 billion euros of 32-year debt
* Investors to weigh safety with low returns on offer
* Spanish, Italian yields fall on short-covering
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, April 25 Bund futures eased on Wednesday
as investors readied for a sale of German 32-year debt at which
they must weigh the relative security of paper from the euro
zone's largest economy against the new bond's long maturity and
ultra-low Bund yields.
Germany is due to auction 3 billion euros of 2044 bonds in a
sale some say could struggle due to the unattractive return
offered, but with political uncertainty in Europe providing a
favourable backdrop.
"It's a strange one because in normal circumstances you would
say with yields where they are, the appetite for longer-dated
stuff might be pretty low," sad Gary Jenkins, director of
Swordfish Research.
"But the truth is, at the moment, I think we are in a
situation where people will still want what is deemed risk-free.
There is a technical reason for requiring it (from financial
institutions like pension funds) and there is the other reason
of being able to sleep at night."
The German Bund future fell 20 ticks to 140.42 as
firm U.S. corporate earnings underpinned riskier assets
including stocks.
The 10-year German bond yield firmed 2.3 basis
points to 1.64 percent in the secondary market and 30-year
government bonds yielded 2.43 percent - not far from a record
low of 2.337 percent, hit in January.
A smooth sale of Dutch bonds in the previous session offered
non-German euro zone government bond markets some relief,
clearing the way for a fall in yields on Dutch, Spanish and
Italian debt.
Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, anticipated a
difficult sale given the ultra-low returns.
"We could imagine a fairly bumpy auction. It could actually
be technically uncovered," Guntermann said. "This is quite a
challenging environment."
Uncertainty over Greek debt swap talks aided a top-up sale of
30-year German paper in January, which attracted bids 2.1 times
the amount on offer.
"If we get something around 1.8 I think the market will be
satisfied," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds
Bank, adding that he expected the ongoing problems in the euro
zone to provide for a decent if unspectacular sale.
ITALIAN WATCH
The moves lower in the safe-haven debt market came as
European stocks climbed after forecast-beating corporate results
helped soothe investor worries over the earnings season.
But the downside for the Bund future could be limited ahead
of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and
before a bout of more Italian supply this week.
Italy will offer up to 6.25 billion euros of bonds on Friday,
including five- and 10-year debt, after a sale of 8.5 billion
euro in six-month treasury bills on Thursday.
"The Bund auction is just before the BTP auction in Italy on
Friday and usually we would expect some price concessions going
into this auction, which also helps the Bund future," Guntermann
added.
Against the more favourable backdrop for risk, 10-year
Italian yields fell, but by less than those of Spain.
Italian 10-year yields were down 5.5 basis
points at 5.63 percent, while the Spanish equivalent
shed 11 bps to 5.76 percent.
"We are seeing a hedge fund short-covering in fairly decent
size, similar flows to what we saw yesterday. We are seeing
short-covering in the Netherlands as well," a trader said.
Dutch yields were slightly higher at 2.34
percent.
The Federal Reserve resumes its two-day meeting later in the
day, with its concluding statement expected to show the central
bank is slightly more upbeat on the economy but in little hurry
to raise borrowing costs.
Investors hoping for clues on the prospects of further
monetary easing by the U.S. central bank may be disappointed,
however..
(Editing by Catherine Evans)