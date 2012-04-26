LONDON, April 26 German Bund futures inched
higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve offered no clear
indication that its monetary policy path might change any time
soon, allowing markets to turn their attention to a looming
Italian debt auction.
The U.S. central bank offered a slightly brighter assessment
of the economic outlook, but reiterated that interest rates
will not rise until at least late 2014.
Bond investors are expected to largely shrugg off the
outcome of the meeting and position cautiously for an Italian
bond sale on Friday.
The auction will be closely watched by investors across
asset classes as a gauge of appetite for debt issued by one of
the countries most vulnerable to a flare-up in the debt crisis.
"Bunds are unlikely to embark on any material move before
tomorrow's eagerly awaited BTP auctions. We hence take a neutral
stance throughout the day," Commerzbank rate strategists said in
a note.
Bund futures were 14 ticks higher on the day at
140.34. The contract has fallen steadily after hitting a record
high of 141.37 on Monday, but strategists say worries about
public finances in Spain and Italy could mean that the level
could be tested again soon.
"I still think Bunds are for buying on dips," one trader
said.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)