LONDON, April 26 Italian government bond yields fell on Thursday and other peripheral euro zone government yields were also lower with traders citing ECB President Mario Draghi's calls the previous day for a "growth compact" .

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 6.5 basis points lower at 5.59 percent. Two- and 5-year yields were down a similar amount.

"There's a bit of euphoria over the growth compact being discussed by Draghi yesterday but we're seeing very light flows," a trader said.

Italy will on Friday sell up to 6.25 billion euros of bonds with a maturity of up to 10 years. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Emelia Sithole Matarise)