* Fed meeting gives no clear indication on policy path
* Debt markets steady across the euro zone
* Italian debt auction on Friday closely-watched
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 26 Italian bonds held steady on
Thursday, with investors cautious before an auction on Friday,
an important test of appetite for paper issued by one of the
bloc's most vulnerable members.
Bund futures rose in thin trade after repeatedly
failing to break below recent lows. Some traders expect Italian
bond yields to rise later in the day as investors make room for
the five- and 10-year debt due to be sold on Friday.
The auction will be watched by investors across asset
classes as Italian and Spanish yields stand close to 6 percent,
a level beyond which borrowing costs have previously
accelerated.
"I don't have major convictions about the direction before
the Italian supply," one trader said. "There hasn't been much
concession built in before the auction, but yields are still
high ... and the auction might still go OK and if it does, then
you would want to buy the paper at those levels."
Italian 10-year yields were 1.3 basis points
lower at 5.64 percent. The trader said flows were very thin and
driven by short-term investors.
Worries about public finances in Italy and Spain have
resurfaced recently and markets are expected to remain nervy
until they see signs of an improvement in the outlooks for the
two countries' debt and budget deficits.
Some traders cautiously welcomed European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi's proposal for a "growth pact", but
worries remained about the previous pact that governments had
agreed on, which aimed to boost fiscal discipline.
Many in markets view the expected change of president in
France - where Socialist Francois Hollande leads in the polls -
and the collapse of the Dutch ruling coalition as signs that
fiscal policy may be more lax than initially agreed by European
leaders.
"Political risk has risen between the French election and
the Dutch situation and that's going to play a part," said
Bloxham Stockbrokers' Alan McQuaid. "I still think (German Bund
yields) are going to fall further in the next few weeks."
NEW RANGE
Benchmark 10-year Bund yields were last
slightly lower at 1.72 percent, having bounced off record lows
around 1.55 percent hit earlier this week.
"We're close to the top of the new 1.50-1.75 percent range
that I think we're trying to develop here so we're coming a bit
lower, but if we get close to 1.50 again I'll definitely be
looking to sell," a second trader said.
He said Wednesday's ultra-long Bund auction, which drew bids
worth less than the amount on offer showed more bad news would
be needed for safe-haven flows to pick up and for Bund yields to
trade sustainably trade around their recently-hit record lows.
Bund futures were 32 ticks higher on the day at
140.52, showing reluctance to dip below this week's lows at
140.06-140.11 before the Italian auction. The June contract hit
a record high of 141.37 on Monday.
"I still think Bunds are for buying on dips," a third trader
said.
