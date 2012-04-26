(Corrects Italian bond auction amount to 6.25 bln)
* Safe-haven Bunds rally to within sight of record high
* Growth fears threaten to undermine peripheral austerity
drive
* Italian 6.25 bln euro auction expected to push yields
higher
By William James and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 26 German government bond prices
rose on Thursday after weaker-than-expected business sentiment
data reignited worries that economic weakness could deepen the
euro zone debt crisis.
With the region's weakest sovereigns already struggling to
generate the growth needed to escape their debt burdens, the
data showing a worsening mood boosted demand for the perceived
safety of German debt and concentrated investor attention on
Friday's auction of bonds from major debtor Italy.
"Without growth there's no way out for the periphery. Debt
remains high, deficits will remain high, no one will want to
invest ... it's a vicious circle," said Chris Scicluna, head of
research at Daiwa Capital Markets.
Italian 10-year yields reversed an initial
rally to end the day flat at 5.65 percent, and were expected to
rise around the sale as non-Italian investor demand continues to
dry up.
The renewed alarm over growth pushed Bund futures
rally to a settlement close of 140.92, 72 ticks higher on the
day and within sight of Monday's record high of 141.37.
The demand for German bonds was undiminished even as the
Netherlands looked to be heading towards a budget deal which
would cool concerns about the breakdown of the country's
government that roiled markets earlier this week.
Dutch 10-year bond yields fell 8 basis points
to 2.25 percent as the country's politicians closed in on a deal
that would further calm fears of a prolonged period of
uncertainty ahead of elections.
"(The Netherlands) is the only semi-core country that's
turned round this afternoon and it was markedly after the news
about a budget deal - and we have seen flows to back that up," a
trader said.
Benchmark 10-year Bund yields were 5 basis
points lower at 1.68 percent, slightly off their all-time low
around 1.55 percent.
A second trader said Bunds were slowly establishing a new
trading range at lower levels, adjusting to the increasingly
risk averse environment.
"We're close to the top of the new 1.50-1.75 percent range
that I think we're trying to develop here so we're coming a bit
lower, but if we get close to 1.50 again I'll definitely be
looking to sell," he said.
He added that Wednesday's ultra-long Bund auction, which
drew bids worth less than the amount on offer showed the market
was not ready to push yields significantly lower yet.
AUCTION FOCUS
Italy's auction of up to 6.25 billion euros of bonds will be
viewed by investors across asset classes as an important test of
whether the market believes the debt crisis will intensify.
While Italy's strong network of primary dealers meant few
saw a risk that the auction could fail, the performance of the
bonds in the secondary market - which relies upon real money
investors - would be a more reliable gauge of sentiment.
"You would suspect there would be some concession built in
before, or some sort of indigestion after the auction - or
both," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole.
Italian and Spanish yields both stand close to 6 percent, a
level beyond which borrowing costs have previously accelerated.
Traders said flows in those debt markets were very thin and
driven by short-term investors, adding that many are likely to
remain on the sidelines until after the Italian auction results
are published.
