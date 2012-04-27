* Spanish bonds hit by two-notch downgrade to BBB+

* Peripheral debt under pressure ahead of Italian auction

* Focus likely to turn to U.S. data for signs of recovery

By William James

LONDON, April 27 Spanish 10-year bond yields broke above 6 percent on Friday after a credit rating downgrade stoked fears about the euro zone's heavily indebted states and ramped up the nervousness ahead of a bond auction by fellow struggler Italy.

Standard & Poor's cut Spain's credit rating by two notches to BBB+ late on Thursday and maintained a negative outlook, citing the expected deterioration of government finances and weakness in the Spanish banking sector.

"People have seen this coming but I expect there will still be a bit of a panic bid ... this has got to be good for Bunds," a London-based bond trader said.

The Bund future rose 46 ticks to a record high of 141.38, edging above the previous peak seen on Monday. Demand was expected to remain strong into the weekend as sentiment sours against the region's weaker states.

The 10-year Spanish bond yield hit a high of 6.03 percent, up 18 basis points on the day, before edging back to 5.97 percent. Weak retail sales data and the threat of further downgrades added momentum to the rise.

"The probability for another downgrade sounds quite high, so I think that's what is scaring the market," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

The Spanish yield has briefly broken above 6 percent several times in recent weeks. Markets are wary that a sustained move would draw comparisons with the swift rise to an unsustainable 7 percent seen in Portuguese and Irish yields before both countries sought international bailouts.

The blow to already-fragile investor sentiment comes ahead of an Italian auction of 6.25 billion euros of government bonds, adding to the upward pressure on yields already anticipated due to the sale.

While the auction was still expected to see bidders turn up, borrowing costs were likely to be higher than at previous sales, reflecting the weakness in secondary markets over the past month.

Analysts said the movements in prices before and after the auction would be the best gauge of whether long-term investors, who typically hold bonds to maturity and are a key source of funds for highly-indebted countries, were willing to back Italy.

The 10-year Italian bond yield rose 14 bps in early trade to hit 5.78 percent - its highest level since the beginning of February.

"(The auction) should be no problem in terms of demand, we have some redemptions in the coming days so that will help, but if we also have negative data from the U.S. we can expect a further deterioration in the price action," Giansanti said.

The United States will unveil output data for the first quarter, which is expected to show the rise in gross domestic product slowing to an annual rate of 2.5 percent from 3 percent in the previous quarter.

Economic growth is an essential component of Spanish and Italian plans to escape their towering debts and after weak euro zone data this week, any surprise from the world's largest economy would ripple through to euro zone assets.

"We're back in that situation where we have euro zone troubles and at the same time concerns about the strength of the U.S. recovery," said Philip Marey, strategist at Rabobank in Utrecht. (Editing by Catherine Evans)