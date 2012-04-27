* Spanish bonds hit by two-notch downgrade to BBB+
* Peripheral debt under pressure ahead of Italian auction
* Focus likely to turn to U.S. data for signs of recovery
By William James
LONDON, April 27 Spanish 10-year bond yields
broke above 6 percent on Friday after a credit rating downgrade
stoked fears about the euro zone's heavily indebted states and
ramped up the nervousness ahead of a bond auction by fellow
struggler Italy.
Standard & Poor's cut Spain's credit rating by two notches
to BBB+ late on Thursday and maintained a negative outlook,
citing the expected deterioration of government finances and
weakness in the Spanish banking sector.
"People have seen this coming but I expect there will still
be a bit of a panic bid ... this has got to be good for Bunds,"
a London-based bond trader said.
The Bund future rose 46 ticks to a record high of
141.38, edging above the previous peak seen on Monday. Demand
was expected to remain strong into the weekend as sentiment
sours against the region's weaker states.
The 10-year Spanish bond yield hit a high of
6.03 percent, up 18 basis points on the day, before edging back
to 5.97 percent. Weak retail sales data and the threat of
further downgrades added momentum to the rise.
"The probability for another downgrade sounds quite high, so
I think that's what is scaring the market," said Alessandro
Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
The Spanish yield has briefly broken above 6 percent several
times in recent weeks. Markets are wary that a sustained move
would draw comparisons with the swift rise to an unsustainable 7
percent seen in Portuguese and Irish yields before both
countries sought international bailouts.
The blow to already-fragile investor sentiment comes ahead
of an Italian auction of 6.25 billion euros of government bonds,
adding to the upward pressure on yields already anticipated due
to the sale.
While the auction was still expected to see bidders turn up,
borrowing costs were likely to be higher than at previous
sales, reflecting the weakness in secondary markets over the
past month.
Analysts said the movements in prices before and after the
auction would be the best gauge of whether long-term investors,
who typically hold bonds to maturity and are a key source of
funds for highly-indebted countries, were willing to back Italy.
The 10-year Italian bond yield rose 14 bps in
early trade to hit 5.78 percent - its highest level since the
beginning of February.
"(The auction) should be no problem in terms of demand, we
have some redemptions in the coming days so that will help, but
if we also have negative data from the U.S. we can expect a
further deterioration in the price action," Giansanti said.
The United States will unveil output data for the first
quarter, which is expected to show the rise in gross domestic
product slowing to an annual rate of 2.5 percent from 3 percent
in the previous quarter.
Economic growth is an essential component of Spanish and
Italian plans to escape their towering debts and after weak euro
zone data this week, any surprise from the world's largest
economy would ripple through to euro zone assets.
"We're back in that situation where we have euro zone
troubles and at the same time concerns about the strength of the
U.S. recovery," said Philip Marey, strategist at Rabobank in
Utrecht.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)